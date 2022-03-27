URGENT PUBLIC NEWS: U.S. Senate expert witness testimony states that there are 410,000 unexplained deaths in Americans. Insurance company data shows 40% increase in deaths of people under 64. This is the greatest killer of mankind. This is the worse coverup in human history. pic.twitter.com/eYHACILAc7
— Truth Justice (@LakovosJustice) March 26, 2022
Posted: March 27, 2022
2 thoughts on “U.S. Senate expert witness testimony states that there are 410,000 unexplained deaths in Americans”
So, this bubbles up to “officialdumb.” But what will they do with it?!! Nothing!! For they are the upper crust.
Anyone ever notice that the upper crust often gets burned?
Yes, I’ve noticed the upper crust getting burned. But after years of toasting English Muffins and bread in my trusty crusty aging toaster oven. I’ve developed the perfect eye and hand coordination to set the the timer perfectly every time. Plus or Minus one timer click.
410,000 unexplained deaths in the younger US population, on the other hand, will pass unnoticed in this 3 Ring Circus of Propaganda and InfilTraitors pulling Bernie’s…oops…I mean JB’s strings and his devoted Circus Freaks throwing bananas and causing general mayhem.