POGSOFCOM Published October 7, 2021
We made this crowdsourced documentary series in collaboration with Special Forces. It features many soldiers, Marines, operators, IC members, police, sheriffs, marshals, veterans, doctors, nurses and patriots from all walks of life who are risking everything to defend the American people and freedom worldwide.
The fog of war is about to get extremely thick. To counter confusion, we are releasing the first 4-parts of this series in one 4-hour video file here.
Here is the statement we put out:
National Security Alert: Act of War, Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness
https://degraw.substack.com/p/national-security-alert-act-of-war
3 thoughts on “U.S. Soldiers Speak Out: “America Is Under Attack, Prepare Yourself Now””
I watched 3 hrs of this yesterday while working, still an hr left..
Aside from some of these Til toc vids it is at least a feel good presentation…
although as suggestive as some are they still hold a message of defiance if even with just the middle finger..! Ha
The pebble in the shoe…!
This NWO tyranny has no intention of taking prisoners, glad to see some of these awaking..!!
People need to understand
We are CURRENTLY at WAR. The war has already begun.
China CCP released a bioweapon with Fauci-Gates-Globalist.
Media-Politicians-Hospitals are ALL accessories to the crime of Murdering citizens. This is genocide. Genocide on a global scale.
The USA election was stolen as many before were also . US Election is a fraud. China CCP with help from traitor US politicians/media enabled the theft/fraud.
Vaccine is not a vaccine. This is a DEATH jab. A weapon to depopulate. Genocide.
China CCP death jab is designed to weaken/destroy American military. our EFIO is INTENTIONALLY trying to harm USA military troops with a bioweapon that is called a vaccine. they also want to weaken/kill our USA medical and first responders Police/Fire/Medical personell with death jab.
Bought by China CCP& the cabal intentionally armed USA enemies with modern weapons in Afghanistan.
USA borders are intentionally WIDE open so as they will allow the enemy into USA to do your family harm. The are planning event to kill USA citizens.
There is an INTENTIONAL Naval Blockade at USA ports. the cabal is destroying small business.
The Bought by China CCP the cabal are going to STARVE you out. They are INTENTIONALLY destroying the USA food system.
These TRAITORS are INTENTIONALLY trying to destroy the USA and KILL your family.
Your government and the hospitals are trying to kill you.
And people just don’t see what is before their eyes. The current bought by China CCP government in US is trying to MURDER your children by “vaccine”, port blockade, Food supply disruptions.
They will kill you.
Just look at Australia-NZ-UK tyrants if you want to see your future. Look at the death camps they are building.
Understand that we are now at war. Psycho path evil people in government-media-medical want your children dead. You are their enemy.
yeah, this is real!
No offense brother, but number one, Covid 19 doesn’t exist, and I don’t know about you, but I’m not a citizen.
Number two, this military is not an American military, it is an international corporate mafia private standing army.
Number three, the Bill of Rights does not allow a corporate police force over we the people, so f-k the corporate police.
Number four, the port of Los Angeles is not a USA port, it is owned by China.
Number five, the USA is the United States Corporation and as they are criminals in violation of our law of December 15, 1791, they need to be destroyed.
Number six, it is not my government, it is my corporate enemy, again an entity in violation of the supreme law of this land.
Number seven, this is not Australia, and what is about to happen is this international corporate mafia is about to wiped off the face of this planet.
Other than that, I agree with your hypotheses.