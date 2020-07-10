U.S. Supreme Court decision could impact American Indian reservations in Kansas

KSNT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – The U.S. Supreme Court made a decision on Thursday that ruled a large portion of eastern Oklahoma as a Native American reservation.

The question before the court came from Jimcy McGirt, a member of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, who argued that his case should be tried by the federal government, due to the crimes being committed on the land of historic Muscogee Nation.

Under law, crimes involving Native Americans on a reservation are under federal jurisdiction instead of state. With the U.S. Supreme Court ruling the area as a reservation, Oklahoma prosecutors were unable to prosecute McGirt.

