U.S. Veterans Preparing For War





tredabyte63

October 16th, 2021.

Here’s a crowdsourced documentary featuring many U.S. veterans and newly discharged soldiers who are now reporting for duty to defend our country. This video was released on September 22. Here’s the statement that we posted with it:

The Biden administration is denying VA healthcare to all non-vaxxed veterans.

The tactical fascist vaxx purge of the U.S. military has now happening.

Make no mistake, it is the most devastating blow to military readiness in the history of the United States, and it is a blatant act of war against the American people.

Hundreds of thousands of newly discharged U.S. military service members, police, doctors and nurses are now joining forces with veterans to defend our country against this global fascist takeover attempt.

They are presently forming a decentralized asymmetric defense of our homeland.

Here’s a brief statement to give you a little taste of what is featured in this courageous and awe-inspiring video:

“This is the land of the free.

We will not allow forced injections, segregation or an authoritarian surveillance and control grid passport system.

We have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies.

We will do everything in our power to keep the peace. We, the combat veterans and Special Forces veterans of America, know the horrors of war all too well.

We will be strategic, disciplined and surgical.

We know who the leading perpetrators are, and if they do not stand down, cease and desist, if they keep trying to oppress our people and enslave our nation, if they keep striping away our freedom and rights, those fascist enemy combatants will be held personally accountable.

Do you think we do not know what is going on?

You released a bio-weapon.

Then you systemically shutdown life-saving treatments leading to millions of unnecessary deaths.

You strategically censored doctors, nurses, medical experts, scientists, journalists, Intel Community members and soldiers.

Now you are injecting millions of people with a weaponized spike protein in an immune system degrading, gene-altering nanotech vax.

You have committed Crimes Against Humanity on a global scale.

Your power-addicted pathological shortsighted greed has destroyed our economy and severally inhibited people’s abilities to provide for their families.

You have rigged our political and economic system, burying people in inescapable debt.

You have captured and corrupted both of our political parties and the government agencies that are supposed to protect the civilian population from predatory global interests.

You have captured and corrupted our information and communication systems.

You are trying to cut off our ability to get healthcare and move freely throughout our communities.

You are contaminating our water supply and now you are systematically destroying our food supply, which you have been systemically poisoning for years as standard operating procedure.

Your long list of systemic abuses and usurpations amount to absolute Despotism.

Your wickedly evil corruption is now infecting all aspects of our lives.

We Have Had Enough!

The Line Has Been Drawn.

We represent every race, creed and ethnicity.

Your divide and conquer PSYOPS don’t fly here.

We know how you tactically deploy PSYOPS and stoke identity politics to silo off regional civilian populations into the smallest possible demographics to incite tribalism and make us fight amongst each other, while distracting us from being laser-focused on you, the head of the snake.

We have found common ground against you, our common enemy.

We all want to live in a free and healthy community that gives our children the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

We will defend our country, our communities and our families.

We will defend our homes from this fascist invasion.

DE OPPRESSO LIBER

Semper Fi”

