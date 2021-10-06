All of my classes are online. I don’t step on to campus. I’ve already paid. We’re a week into classes. My university just called to tell me they are dropping my classes if I don’t report to them about my vaccination.
HOW IS THIS ABOUT HEALTH WHEN IM IN SCHOOL AT HOME? pic.twitter.com/gxVnbLGGVR
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2021
Herschel Walker’s son records a conversation with a UCLA administrator.
Christian Walker with Maria Bartiromo yesterday
2 thoughts on “UCLA requires Vaccine for online classes…”
Well, they need to indoctrinate you with the vaccine propaganda. If you don’t go along with it, you won’t be able to eat, work, live or get an education, regardless of whether or not you are even around people. They also need a database on everyone’s vaccine’s status. So, once again, whether you are in a classroom full of people or not, it is irrelevant.
This is what Communism looks like.
