UGH – Now Biden Gang Has to Clarify US Won’t Be Using Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

The Biden Administration and its handlers have to address yet another Biden blunder from today’s remarks in Poland. Joe Biden’s statement indicating the US would use chemical weapons in Ukraine, was addressed later by the Biden regime.

FOX News reports on Biden’s latest blunder.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has “no intention” of using chemical weapons, after President Biden said his administration would respond “in kind” if Russia uses such a weapon in Ukraine. Sullivan was asked Friday what Biden meant by “in kind.” Sullivan said that meant “we’ll respond accordingly” and that Russia would pay a “severe price.” “We will collect the form and nature of our response based on the nature of the action Russia takes,” Sullivan said. “And we’ll do so in coordination with our allies.” “And I won’t go beyond that other than to say the United States has no intention of using chemical weapons, period, under any circumstances,” Sullivan maintained. Pressed further, Sullivan responded saying: “I will just say, with respect to any use of weapons of mass destruction — nuclear, chemical, biological — Russia would pay a severe price.”

The Biden gang is spending all its time cleaning up for the many blunders Joe Biden made on his trip to Europe. They must be wondering if it was a good idea for him to fly that far from his Delaware home.

Although the Mainstream Media won’t report it, Biden has made numerous blunders on this trip. He said that “sanctions never deter” but this was in total contrast to what he has said before.

WATCH: Joe Biden SNAPS at reporter's question about effectiveness of sanctions and deterrence on Putin CBS's @EenaRuffini: “Sir deterrence didn’t work” Biden: “Let’s get something straight. I did not say sanctions would deter him. Sanctions never deter…“ pic.twitter.com/RRh6sf4uSt — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 24, 2022

Biden told Europe that sanctions “never deter” but this is not what he said in the past. It’s not what his administration has said in the past.

Biden also said that US troops ‘were going into Ukraine and some were there already’. Biden continues to embarrass the United States on his trip abroad.

