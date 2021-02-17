2 thoughts on “UK care home worker showing the prison like conditions the elderly are living under

  2. It’s not “like a prison”, it IS a prison, more specifically, a death camp. I don’t know why the people of any nation expect the bullies in power to stop bullying anyone when they get away with it day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*