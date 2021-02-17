Posted: February 17, 2021 Categories: Videos UK care home worker showing the prison like conditions the elderly are living under Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “UK care home worker showing the prison like conditions the elderly are living under”
Fuk you Bill Gates
It’s not “like a prison”, it IS a prison, more specifically, a death camp. I don’t know why the people of any nation expect the bullies in power to stop bullying anyone when they get away with it day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.