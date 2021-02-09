UK: Covid deaths ‘peaked in mid January’ as Hancock announces new testing regime for travellers

Travellers will have to take two Covid tests during quarantine after arriving in the UK as part of new measures introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus variants.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said those breaking the new rules would face up to £10,000 in fines and 10 years in jail.
It comes as new data shows coronavirus deaths appear to have peaked in mid-January in a potential sign of hope that the current lockdown restrictions are working.
Meanwhile, Professor Adam Finn, an academic from the University of Bristol’s School of Clinical Sciences, warned it could take months for vaccines to be adjusted to tackle new mutant strains. However, he added that jabs available now were effective against the current known crop of variants.
See video here: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-uk-coronavirus-live-latest-updates-testing-variants-b919064.html
