UK government confirms the fully vaccinated accounted for 94% of covid-19 deaths in May

Jim Crenshaw

July 28th, 2022.

I just had a covidtard tell me today that the jab won’t prevent covid, but if you get sick with it, it will keep you from dying. Will I email this video to them? No. In their case they would have to make an effort to learn something and they will not. They know how to get to my channel. I have made a previous effort to help them and was rebuked. So be it. I am not their babysitter. I make this effort, they refuse to make any effort and they die. I have much to do, I don’t have time to cast pearls before swine.

Having said that, I recently had to check a vaxtard into the hospital (Monday) oddly enough the nurses were ALL downplaying the shot and saying they either would not take the shot or not take any more shots. When asked if the hospital was so busy because of Covid or long Covid they said no. People were in for various other issues (most likely caused by the shots). I have to say the tide may indeed be turning at least a little. Make of that what you will, it came from the front lines.

Source: srmgin on brand newtube.