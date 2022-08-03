Ukraine claims it needs $750 billion more to ‘Build Back Better’

Substack – by Jordan Schachtel

A new US-funded report out of Kiev assesses $108.3 billion in economic damages for Ukraine, but requests a 7x replenishment of $750 billion so that the country can “Build Back Better.”

The Kyiv School of Economics has released a new assessment claiming that Ukraine will need hundreds of billions of dollars to “Build Back Better” from its war against Russia.

As of August 1, 2022, the new update from the Ukrainian institution assesses $108.3 billion in economic damages from the war, roughly the equivalent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2020.

But as you’ll see in a moment, those damages are rookie numbers. In this era of money printing madness, Ukraine has much more ambitious plans than simply replacing damaged infrastructure. These “expert” economists are about to send the tab soaring.

The study says Ukraine will need a bare minimum of $185 billion, almost twice the amount in damages, in order to repair the nation, citing what they refer to as the “Build Back Better principle.” The slogan was popularized by The World Economic Forum, and is used by governments to refer to their plans to impose digital tyranny and accomplish ESG-compliant objectives.

Ukraine is seeking the “modernization of assets that have not suffered damage and destruction,” the report adds That request will mark up the economic aid request to the tune of $750 billion dollars.

Notably, President Volodomyr Zelensky’s office has previously cited the exact $750 billion number, but claimed it was the total cost of losses. “Now we are working on a long-term plan for the recovery of Ukraine. It defines the list of national reconstruction programs. We have incorporated the Build Back Better principle into this plan,” Zelensky’s deputy said last month.

wartime vogue photo shoots. very serious. let’s keep sending ukraine weekly billion dollar aid packages to protect “democracy.” don’t question it. pic.twitter.com/MXVaW16K0y — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 26, 2022

At the end of the report, we find that the robust damages assessment is not an independent effort. In fact, it is funded by the U.S. taxpayer, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The “assessment” is just the latest document that advances the continuing global campaign to solicit funds for the rebuilding, reconstruction, and “modernization” of Ukraine, despite the fact that the war is ongoing. There has been a concerted effort in the D.C. lobbying and military contracting space to score massive funds for the “reconstruction” effort.

“There is danger in Western complacency, and allied states must not squander this moment…” ⁦@DomCruzBus⁩ ⁦⁦@ForeignAffairs⁩ Build Ukraine Back Better | Foreign Affairs https://t.co/JDm89hzJuF — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) July 18, 2022

Informal exchange with good friends @DrTedros @KGeorgieva on global challenges at @G7 Determined to tackle these crises together with @WHO and @IMFNews #COVID19 and the war in #Ukraine hamper our economies but our resolve to build back better is stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/kjK9NfAx1j — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 27, 2022

How Ukraine Can Build Back Better https://t.co/u6PFj6Ie2e via @ForeignAffairs — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile in D.C., Congress is beginning to whip the votes for a new funding round for Ukraine, yet very few lawmakers having any idea where the first $40 billion ended up.

NEW: Months after Congress passed an appropriations bill for Ukraine, talks are starting around a new round of funding. But Republicans first want a fuller accounting of the initial $40 billion. And language in the last bill caused some disagreements 🧵https://t.co/19qrEJmBYG — Cristina Maza (@CrisLeeMaza) August 3, 2022

The Biden Administration continues to send regular military assistance to Ukraine, depleting U.S. stockpiles in the process, and it hasn’t helped the country turn the tide of the war. On Monday, the White House authorized an additional $550 million in weaponry for Kiev.

