Ukraine just silently announced it’s the first country to implement the WEF's ‘Great Reset’ by setting up a Social Credit Application combining Universal Basic Income (UBI), a Digital Identity & a Vaccine Passport all within their Diia app.https://t.co/zg9Or4nIg1
— Sikh For Truth (@SikhForTruth) March 16, 2022
Posted: March 17, 2022
Categories: News
One thought on “Ukraine just silently announced it’s the first country to implement the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’”
How timely.
Headline:
EXTRA!! EXTRA!! WAR KILLS CASH AND COMMUNISM COMMENCES!!
.