Ukraine Rejects Russian Plan to End Fighting in the Country – Does Not Agree to Be Neutral Like Sweden or Austria

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Efforts to come to an agreement and end fighting in Ukraine have stalled.

It’s being reported that Ukraine has rejected a Russian plan to end the fighting in the country.

Ukraine has today rejected a Russian plan to become ‘neutral’ like Sweden or Austria as the warring sides try to hash out a deal to end the bloodshed in eastern Europe.

Moscow is thought to be demanding that Ukraine refuse to join any military alliance or host foreign military bases on its soil in exchange for a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops currently terrorising the country.

But Kyiv has said any deal will need to include security guarantees underwritten by ‘international partners’ who would agree to come to Ukraine’s defence in the event it is attacked again.

Mikhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s top negotiator, said the international community cannot be allowed ‘to stand aside in the event of an attack on Ukraine, as they do today’ should fighting restart.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today confirmed that neutrality is taking centre stage with Moscow and Kyiv ‘close to agreeing’ the wording of an agreement, as it was revealed a 15-point plan for peace is being discussed.

The plan includes ‘limits’ on Ukraine’s armed forces in return for Russia withdrawing from areas captured since the start of war on February 24, including along the Black Sea coast in the south, and Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders.

But it is unclear what would become of Crimea – which Russia insists must be recognised as part of its territory – and Donetsk and Luhansk – which the Kremlin says should be recognised as independent…

…Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, said the 15-point plan – which was obtained by the FT – only lays out Russia’s negotiating position, and does not take into account Ukrainian demands.

‘The only thing we confirm at this stage is a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees from a number of countries,’ he tweeted.

Summing up peace talks from the Russian side, one senior official told Reuters that there is ‘a small chance of a peaceful resolution,’ adding: ‘Something will be decided in the next three days to a week.’