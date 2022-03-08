Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Interfax Ukraine

The government of Ukraine has introduced zero quotas for exports subject to licensing in 2022 of corn, oats, buckwheat, millet, sugar and salt suitable for human consumption, according to government resolution No. 207 dated March 5, published on the government website on Sunday.

According to the amendments he made to resolution No. 1424 on the list of goods whose export and import is subject to licensing, and quotas for 2022, dated December 29, 2021, zero quotas were also introduced for the export of live cattle and its frozen meat, “meat and edible meat offal, salted or in brine, dried or smoked; edible meal from meat or meat offal: bovine meat” (Ukrainian Customs Commodity Classification Codes for Foreign Trade code 021020).

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the government had decided to limit the export of a number of socially important goods and the raw materials from which they are produced, but did not specify specific product groups.

