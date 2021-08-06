Ukraine UPRISING!! – THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE!! “Protests” are for PUSSIES!!





TheRebelliousMeatPuppet

26 Jul 2021

Ukranians have more balls than ALL American, European, Canadian, Australian men COMBINED!! THIS is how the people show their will. Voting isn’t going to do shit. THIS will grab their attention on top of pigs in body bags….ORDER FOLLOWERS willing to impose TYRANNY UPON THEIR OWN GOD DAMN PEOPLE…these pigs deserve DEATH!!