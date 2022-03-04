Ukrainian Protesters Surround White House, Demand Biden Stop Russia From Attacking Their Country

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

Ukrainian protesters surrounded the White House demanding Joe Biden stop the war in Ukraine.

“We have a war in Ukraine and we want to stop that war. So we want to ask Biden to stop the war in Ukraine, support Ukraine, please,” a Ukrainian woman told White House Correspondent Dr. Matthew Harper. “Shelter our sky. That’s what we are asking for. The USA can do it. NATO can do it”

“Putin is not playing fair. He is killing peaceful civilians. He’s killing Ukrainian children. He’s killing Ukrainian mothers, Ukrainian men, women,” she continued. “He’s shooting down schools and orphanages and hospitals.”

Russia will launch an attack on Poland and Europe next, the protester warned.

“We are not going to be a last one. If we lose, there will be another country. Next is Poland, next is Europe. Stop dying people,” she said. “I am here because I am from Ukraine. I am an American citizen. My family is all in Ukraine right now.”

Afraid for their lives, civilians in Ukraine are sleeping underground, another demonstrator explained

“The whole of Ukraine sleeps underground wherever they can,” she said. “My sister with her two kids, boys, have been for the last four days hiding in bomb shelters, crying for their lives, scared to death – scared that they will die, and I’m scared for them that they will die. Only yesterday there were 16 children who were killed.

“Putin is not playing fair. He is killing peaceful civilians. He’s killing Ukrainian children. He’s killing Ukrainian mothers, Ukrainian men, women. He’s shooting down schools and orphanages and hospitals.”

Biden is to blame for the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian man argued.

“What we see from the White House is a combination of stupidity and cowardice,” he said.

WATCH:

Gateway Pundit