UMass Memorial Health Center refuses kidney transplant for unvaccinated patient

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

A 37-year-old father of three is being denied a life-saving medical treatment by UMass Memorial Health Center (UMHC) in Worcester because he refuses to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Bernard LaPierre, a Type 1 diabetic, was told back in 2019 that his kidneys are failing and that he needs a transplant in order to live. He was put on a waiting list at the time after suffering a major reaction from a pharmaceutical drug he was prescribed that inflicted even worse damage to his kidneys.

This all occurred before the Chinese Virus was unveiled, of course, which meant that the only stipulation for Bernard to get his needed transplant was to show up on the day of the surgery. Now that Tony Fauci, Bill Gates and the other medical terrorists have destroyed the world with Fauci Flu fear, however, Bernard is now being told that he must permanently alter his DNA with a Wuhan Flu shot or else be left to die.

Bernard’s wife Meagan has already completed all of the needed tests for donating one of her own kidneys to her husband, reporting that “so far, everything looks good.” She had also confirmed with UMHC on three separate occasions that a Fauci Flu shot would not be required because all patients have the legal right to make their own medical choices concerning injection.

The story suddenly changed, however, when the administration at UMHC decided on a whim to mandate Chinese Disease injections for all patients. A nurse identified as “Linda S.” reportedly told Bernard on June 25 that he would need to get the Big Pharma shot in order to receive the transplant, which left him “understandably … upset.”

“While we believe he is a good candidate for transplant, we want him to have the vaccinations recommended (Hep A, Hep B, Prevnar, pneumovax),” she wrote.

One July 9, an infectious disease specialist named “Mary Dawn T. Co” added that injections for the Chinese Virus would also be required in order for Bernard’s life to be saved.

UMHC: If you refuse to get a covid “vaccine” to “save lives,” then we cannot save yours

“Dr. Co” from UMHC wrote in Bernard’s progress notes on July 7 that the hospital had recommended that Bernard get injected with all of the aforementioned “vaccines” in order to protect him against post-transplant infections.

After considering it, Bernard denied the hospital’s recommendations, only to have hospital workers refuse to honor his choice. They told Bernard that he would have to get the injections or else be left to die.

“We talked about the increased risk of infections post-transplant and the possible compromise of his transplant should he develop an overwhelming infection,” Dr. Co wrote. “The patient said he was willing to assume the risks of going without vaccination, but I said that our program is not.”

“I told him that we respected his wishes and concerns but that we, as a program, believe that the benefits of vaccination outweighed the risks and that having these vaccines was important to ensure that he had the best outcome after transplant.”

In other words, UMHC does not believe in medical choice, nor does it respect the concept of “my body, my choice” – except in the case of abortions, of course, which UMHC gleefully provides through its “Family Planning” and “Women’s Health” department.

The LaPierre is highly skeptical of vaccines, and rightfully so, after one of their sons became sickly for months with diarrhea and ear infections after receiving multiple shots in the same day.

