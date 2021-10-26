Oct 26, 2021
Severe hunger is gripping Afghanistan. With winter approaching, the situation could get even worse. The UN’s World Food Program says millions of people are facing starvation in the coming months.
3 thoughts on “UN: 50% of Afghans face extreme hunger”
I’m not sure I believe this
Yet it sure is following along with what we are told to brace for here
And I fail to see why Afghanistan is any of our concerns at this time
But … I’m sure the fcksticks in DC will keep sending pallets of cash over there
So 50% can continue to starve
While the thieves of power will gain weight and eat like kings
Yep. Just another UN “feed the starving Africans” campaign to steal money off everyone & keep idiot sheep occupied with the lives of others.
This jumped out at me:
“Millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation.”
Seems this could have been the plan all along.
Come along, Dear Afghanis, you’re going to the first world!! Don’t you worry; you’ll get everything you need. And just leave the poppies to our care, along with the lithium and all the other rare-earth minerals. C’mon then, toss away your sandals and put on these nice new Nike’s.
