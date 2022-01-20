Posted: January 20, 2022 Categories: Videos UN Passes Holocaust Denial Resolution, Freedom Of Speech Soon Dead chad chaddington January 20th, 2022 https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-un-passes-israeli-resolution-combatting-holocaust-denial-on-social-media-1.10553416 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
One thought on “UN Passes Holocaust Denial Resolution, Freedom Of Speech Soon Dead”
the truth like a lion.. doesn’t need defending. you set it loose and it defends itself…. you don’t cut out a man’s tongue because he lies.. you cut out his tongue because you FEAR what he might say… i would rather have questions I cannot answer than to have answers I cannot question! but hey.. make sure you get an alternative viewpoint from…. one of our many talking heads who have chosen the god mammon over ALL things.. and people.