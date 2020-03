UN WARNS: GLOBAL FOOD SHORTAGES START NOW





Ice Age Farmer

20 hours ago

The UN has warned of GLOBAL FOOD SHORTAGES starting in the next weeks. This is a final warning to start growing your own food in order to keep your family fed: they are locking up the pantry to take total control. People are reeling, and may be open to new ideas, so PLEASE spread the word NOW to ensure that as many people understand what is going on (and why — the totalitarian agenda behind these events!), any how to prepare and fight back.