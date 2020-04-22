‘Unbelievable’: Trump’s ‘Temporary Immigration Ban’ Exempts Nearly Everyone

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

President Trump left immigration patriots aghast on Tuesday after revealing his “temporary immigration ban” exempts nearly all foreign workers and only applies to some immigrants seeking green cards.

President Trump says his forthcoming executive order barring new immigration will apply only to people seeking green cards, will last 60 days and won't affect workers entering the country on a temporary basis https://t.co/YDTCSBrlI6 pic.twitter.com/37FjcokArp — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 21, 2020

From CNN, “Trump says immigration order will apply only to green cards and will last 60 days”:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his forthcoming executive order barring new immigration will apply only to people seeking green cards, last 60 days and won’t affect workers entering the country on a temporary basis.

Spelling out details of the measure for the first time since tweeting late Monday he would “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump announced something short of a full halt on immigration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, he said the provision would amount to a 60-day pause only on people seeking permanent resident status in the United States.

WATCH:

