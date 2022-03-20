Unearthed video shows a naked Hunter Biden claiming Russian drug dealers stole his laptop

Daily Mail

Hunter Biden claimed Russians stole another one of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The alleged incident would mean Hunter lost a total of three computers – the first abandoned at a Delaware computer store and the second seized by federal agents – each likely to hold sensitive information on President Joe Biden and the embarrassing pictures, videos and communications of his son.

The third laptop still appears to be missing – and was taken by Russian drug dealers after they partied with Hunter in Vegas, he told a prostitute in a conversation caught on camera.

After filming himself having sex with the woman using his laptop in January 2019, Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Vegas bender in which he spent ’18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite,’ sometimes costing $10,000 a night.

‘I spent f***ing crazy amounts of money,’ Hunter said. ‘I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.’

Hunter’s claims raise the possibility that he was targeted as a vulnerable conduit to Joe Biden as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

His 2015 Macbook Pro became infamous after he abandoned it at a Delaware computer store two years ago.

DailyMail.com obtained a copy of its hard drive, commissioned experts who verified its authenticity, and exposed evidence of shocking corruption and illegal activity in its contents.

A second laptop belonging to the president’s son was reportedly seized by federal agents when they raided the office of his friend, disgraced psychiatrist Keith Ablow, last year.

Two sources told NBC that the DEA found the device when executing a search warrant on Ablow’s Massachusetts office after he was accused of professional misconduct and had his medical license suspended.

Ablow has not been charged with a crime and the laptop was returned to Hunter’s lawyer.

Hunter described how his third laptop was ‘stolen’ one night during the summer 2018 bender when he almost overdosed on drugs.

‘I went out to the hot tub by myself, which hangs over the edge of the f***ing top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous.

‘And so I’m sitting there and that’s the last I remember. And I don’t ever pass out, ever.

‘I wake up and the only people that are there are Miguel, the guy frantically running round gathering things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, this guy, his friend.

‘They had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette.

‘She refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first.’

Hunter said it was after that debauched night he realized his computer was missing.

‘I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**.’

Pics and video and the rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html