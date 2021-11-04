Union Pacific Backs Off Biden’s Vaccine Mandates after Only 44% of Union Workers get Vaxxed

In October the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union (SMART) with 203,000 members announced they were taking a stand against the Biden regime’s forced vaccines.

On Wednesday Union Pacific announced unvaccinated employees will not be removed on the December 8, 2021 deadline. These members will continue to work.

The company has not set up a new timeline for the unvaccinated.

This is a major victory for UP workers and for the country.

This was a major development by a prominent American union. The Biden administration pushed this policy as the This comes after only 44% of the Union Pacific workforce took the experimental vaccine. This text message came from a union official at Union Pacific.

