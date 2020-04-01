United States Corporation, established 1871

1st: Martial Law is declared by President Lincoln on April 24th, 1863, with General Orders No. 100; under martial law authority, Congress and President Lincoln institute continuous martial law by ordering the states to either conscribe troops and or provide money in support of the North or be recognized as enemies of the nation; this martial law Act of Congress is still in effect today. This martial law authority gives the President (with or without Congress) the dictatorial authority to do anything that can be done by government in accord with the Constitution of the United States of America. This conscription act remains in effect to this very day and is the foundation of “Presidential Executive Orders” authority; it was magnified in 1917 with The Trading with the Enemy Act (Public Law 65-91, 65th Congress, Session I, Chapters 105, 106, October 6, 1917). and again in 1933 with the Emergency War Powers Act, which is ratified and enhanced almost every year to this date by Congress. Today, these Acts address the people of the United States themselves as their enemy.

2nd: The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 created a private corporation (hereinafter “Corp. U.S.”, Trademark name, “United States Government”) owned and operated by the actual government for the purpose of carrying out the business needs of the government through contractual relationships made under martial law. This Act was authorized under the constitutional authority for Congress to pass any law within the ten mile square of Washington, District of Columbia (link to PDF image file of the full 1871 Act).

3rd: In said Act, Corp. U.S. adopted their own constitution (United States Constitution), which was identical to the national Constitution (Constitution of the United States of America) except that it was missing the national constitution’s 13th Amendment and the national constitution’s 14th, 15th and 16th amendments are respectively numbered 13th, 14th and 15th amendments in the Corp. U.S. Constitution. At this point take special notice and remember this Corp. U.S. method of adopting their own Constitution, they will add to it in the same manner in 1913.

4th: Corp. U.S. began to generate debts via bonds etc., which came due in 1912; but, they could not pay their debts; so, the 7 families that bought up the bonds demanded payment and Corp. U.S. could not pay. Said families settled the debt for the payments of all of Corp. U.S.’ assets and for all of the assets of the Treasury of the United States of America.

5th: As 1913 began, Corp. U.S. had no funds to carry out the necessary business needs of the government; so, they went to said families and asked if they could borrow some money. The families said, “No.” (Corp. U.S. had already demonstrated that they would not repay their debts in full). The families had foreseen this situation; and, had the year before finalized the creation of a private corporation of the name “Federal Reserve Bank”. Corp. U.S. formed a relationship with the Federal Reserve Bank; whereby, they could transact their business via note rather than with money. Notice that this relationship was one made between two private corporations and did not involve government (see: The Clearfield Doctrine); that is where most people error in understanding the Federal Reserve Bank system—again, except by contract with Corp. U.S., it has no government relation at all. The private contracts that set the whole system up even recognize that; if anything therein proposed is found illegal or impossible to perform it is excluded from the agreements and the remaining elements remain in full force and effect.

6th: Almost simultaneously with the last fact (also in 1913), Corp. U.S. adopts (as if ratified) their own 16th amendment. Tax protesters challenge the IRS tax collection system based on this fact; however, when we remember that Corp. U.S. originally created their constitution by simply drafting it and adopting it, there is no difference between that adoption and this—such is the nature of corporate enactments. You must also note that this amendment has nothing to do with our nation, with our people or with our national Constitution; which already had its own 16th amendment. The Supreme Court ruled that it did nothing that was not already done other than to make plain and clear the right of the United States (Corp. U.S.) to tax corporations. We agree; considering that the IRS was created under the authority of Corp. U.S.

7th: Next (also 1913) Corp. U.S., through Congress, adopts (as if ratified) its 17th amendment. This amendment is not only not ratified, it is not constitutional; the nation’s Constitution forbids Congress from even discussing the matter of where Senators are elected: which is the subject matter of this amendment. According to the United States Supreme Court, for Congress to propose such an amendment they would first have to pass an amendment that gave them the authority to discuss the matter.

8th: Accordingly, in 1914, the Freshman class and all Senators that successfully ran for reelection in 1913 by popular vote were seated in Corp. U.S. Senate capacity only; respectively, the original jurisdiction Senate seats from their respective States remained vacant; because, neither the State Senates nor the State Governors appointed new original jurisdiction Senators to replace them; which is still required by the national Constitution for placement of a national government Senator.

9th: In 1917, Corp. U.S. enters W.W. I and passes their Trading with the Enemies Act.

10th: In 1918, President Wilson is reelected by the Electoral College; but, Electoral College elections are required to be confirmed by the constitutionally set Congress; and,where the new Corp. U.S. only Senators were allowed to participate in the Electoral College vote confirmation, the only authority that could possibly have been used for electoral confirmation was limited to corporate only. Therefore, President Wilson was not confirmed into office for his second term as the President of the United States of America; rather, he was only seated in the Corp. U.S. Presidential capacity as the President of the United States. Therefore the original jurisdiction government’s seats were vacated because the people didn’t seat any original jurisdiction government officers. It is important to note here that President Wilson retained his capacity as Commander in Chief of the military. Many people wonder about this fact imagining that such a capacity is bound to the President of the nation; however, When John Adams was President he assigned George Washington to the capacity of Commander in Chief of the military in preparation for an impending war with France. During this period, Mr. Adams became quite concerned because Mr. Washington became quite ill and passed on his acting military authority through his lead General Mr. Hamilton; and, Mr. Adams was concerned that if war did break out Mr. Hamilton would use that authority as Commander in Chief to create a military dictatorship out of the nation. Mr. Adams worked extra hard to, and, averted the war through diplomacy; and, the title of Commander in Chief was returned to the President. (See: John Adams, by David McCullough, this book covers Mr. Adams concerns over this matter quite well. Mr. Adams was a fascinating man.)

11th: In 1933, Corp. U.S. is bankrupt; which forced what was called “a banking holiday” to exchange money backed Federal Reserve Notes with “legal tender” Federal Reserve Notes; accordingly, the Trading with the Enemies Act was adjusted to recognize the people of the United States of America as enemies of Corp. U.S.

12th: In 1935, the Social Security Act was formed to provide Corp. U.S. the “excess capital” needed to at least start paying some of the interest Corp. U.S. owed in the bankruptcy. Thereafter, if you were to ask the Social Security Administration for a relationship with their program (by filing an S5 form), they would [with the express purpose of generating Beneficiary funds to United States General Trust Fund (GTF) the Social Security Administration] create an entity with a name (that sounds like your name but is spelled with all capital letters) and an account number (Social Security number). They give you the Social Security card and let you know that the card does not belong to you but you are to hold it for them until they want it back. If you are willing to accept that responsibility over the card you activate the card by signing it, which gives you the ability to act as the fiduciary for the cards actual owner Corp. U.S. and you can use the card’s name and number to thus, transact business relations for the card’s actual owner. You are also to note that though the card verifies its agency (you as the single person with authority to control the entity so created) it is not for use as identification. On review: notice the Social Security Administration was the creator of the entity (cardholder), they offered you the opportunity to serve its Trustee capacity (by lending it actual consciousness and physical capacity), they gave you something (the card) that does not belong to you to hold in trust and they reserved the actual owner of the thing (Corp. U.S.) as the beneficiary of the entity—by definition, this only describes the creation and existence of a Trust. More importantly: the name they gave this Trust is not your name, the number they gave the Trust is not your number and your lending actual consciousness and physical capacity to this Trust’s Trustee capacity does not limit you or your capacity to separately act in your natural sovereign capacity in any way—what you do, when you do it and how you do it is still totally up to you (see: Corp. U.S’. Myth 9).

13th: In 1944, under the Bretton Woods Agreement, Corp. U.S. granted the International Monetary Fund (hereinafter, “IMF”) drawing account access to the United States Treasury in exchange for the Corp. U.S. President acquiring control over the governors and general managers of the IMF; respectively, making Corp. U.S. a foreign controlled private corporation.

14th: In 1962, considering the states were forced to carry out their business dealings in terms of Federal Reserve Notes (foreign notes), which is forbidden in the national and State constitutions, out of that necessity, the states began protecting themselves from the people by forming corporations like Corp. U.S. Accordingly, those newly formed corporate state administrations began adopting Corp. U.S. suggested uniform codes and licensing structures that allowed better and more powerful control over the people, which thing the original jurisdiction governments of this nation had no capacity to do. Our Constitutions secure that the governments do not govern the people; rather, they govern themselves in accord with the limits of Law as it is derived from the people through the constitutions. The people govern themselves. Such is the foundational nature of our Constitutional Republic.

15th: By 1972, every State government in the union of States had formed such private corporations (hereinafter, “Corp. State”), in accord with the IMF’s admonition; and, the people ceased to seat original jurisdiction government officials in their State government seats.

Now, having stated these historical facts, we ask you not to believe us; rather, prove these facts for yourself. We then ask you to contact us and share your discovery with us.

When you find there is no error in this historical outline, then remember these simple facts and let no one dissuade you from the truth.

The Bottom Line: when you speak about these private foreign corporations remember that is what they are and stop calling them government.

Further, it is very important that we stop trying to fix them; instead, hold them accountable to the law that already exists [see: “Call to Action”). Even more important we must reseat our original jurisdiction government and spread the word about the truth. By reseating our State and national governments in their original jurisdiction nature, we gain the capacity to hold these private foreign corporations accountable. They owe us a lot of money, in fact they owe us more money than there is available in the world. In fact, it is impossible for them to pay and that gives us the leverage we need to take back our nation and put things right. The process is a simple one. The difficulty is in getting our people to wake up to the truth. That’s why we ask you to prove the truth for yourself and contact us with your discovery.

That means, you must stop acting and communicating like you are anything other than the sovereign you were created to be. And, stop referring to Corp. U.S. or the STATE OF ‘X’ as anything other than the private foreign corporations that they are. And, finally, stop listening to the Bigfoot Patriot Mythology that is espoused by those that only give these facts lip service.

It’s time to wake up and follow the truth, time to repent and become a moral and honorable society instead of lauding our Piety while we stand guilty of:

a) not knowing the truth;

b) not living the truth;

c) believing God will save us even though we have the tools to know the truth and the ability to use those tools but we refuse to live by the truth and use the tools we have—to save ourselves and thereby remain free.

The biggest problem with that: people tend to get all excited about uniting against the tyranny of Corp. U.S., then while remaining blind to the truth and having no real remedy, they fall prey to patriot mythologists, agent provocateurs and predatory marketers and are convinced to bail out of “the system”, hell bent for a rebellion even scripture says cannot be won with conventional weapons of war.

Would that we could instead follow the admonition of the King of Kings and unite to learn the truth and the law; then peacefully reseat our original jurisdiction government by following the law. It really is just that simple.

