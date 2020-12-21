United States Is A Financial Institution Based On The Insecurities Of The American Worker, Financial Control Over Us To Keep The Lid On

Money is manipulated by the complicated movements of securities and the manufacturing of derivatives and not actual goods, at least not in this country. General Electric doesn’t hardly make anything anymore, they’re now a complicated money machine keeping the lid on the American Workers happiness and well being.

General Electric is just one of many financial Institutions no longer manufacturing goods, just manufacturing the demise of the American worker and their happiness, through complicated maneuvering of cash and securities to appease the rich.

You see, we can’t have the average American worker, telling the 1% how it’s going to be, those 1% are too rich and own all the land, they must have all the financial control, they are above everybody else.

And there lies the basic problems, to the 1%, democracy means financial control by the corporate financial institutions and the corporate banks who make the rules, especially now more than ever.

America is no longer the manufacturing power house it used to be, it’s now run by the self appointed rich preventing the everyday American to have any kind of control over who gets what. It’s becoming so bad that now, they want us dead, our usefulness is no longer needed. We don’t make anything anymore.

Back during the beginnings of our country the leaders who were mainly rich aristocrats knew they had to maintain control, even back then they wanted all the land and all the control, they couldn’t have the other 99% owning their precious land or control of the money. Hence the corporations..

If you go back and read the arguments during the Constitutional Conventions back in the 1776 era, you’ll see the similar thinking even back then, the rich were better than everybody else, they had to maintain control.

The American people are deliberately being attacked by the wealthy, whether it be by gun or by vaccine, in any event, it’s all about keeping you and I broke, and them wealthy, and if you’re wearing a mask your helping them do it.

There is no, and never has been any sort of health risk to Americans other than the normal everyday flu and associated concerns, the only emergency America faces today are the scum bags who are trying to eliminate us for their continued financial security.