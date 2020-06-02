Univ. of Alabama Birmingham professor instructs rioters on how to tear down monuments

Washington Times – by Alex Swoyer and Valerie Richardson

A professor at the University of Alabama Birmingham used Twitter to tell protesters how to successfully pull down monuments, as rioters vandalized the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial and other iconic sites in the nation’s capital over the weekend.

Sarah Parcak, an Egyptologist who specializes in ancient architecture, says she is an expert on obelisks, the shape of the Washington Monument. She noted obelisks “might be masquerading as a racist monument.”

The District of Columbia was set ablaze, and stores were looted and destroyed, after a series of protests turned destructive following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by a white Minneapolis police officer. The officer, who knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding more in response for the killing.

