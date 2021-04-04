Universal Declaration of Human Rights Preamble notes rule of law and European Court of Human Rights notes rule of law as well





Deception is Not True Consent

April 4, 2021

at 1.10 – the rule of law can often be seen as the underpinning factor to the existence of human rights so you can look to the rule of law as a legitimate reason for human rights fundamental human rights – for their existence so the rule of law is often seen as being that pivotal factor under these fundamental rights such as the right to life, the right to security and the right to liberty.

The rule of law has been used to underpin fundamental documents and organizations internationally that focus on human rights so the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in its preamble notes that the rule of law is one of its foundation points and also the European Court of Human Rights notes that the rule of law is a key determinant in their process as well.

’ – .

of The Gene Code Injection – An Experiment on Humanity https://www.brighteon.com/d016a1d7-b66b-4724-baa9-9693c0db2932 and violating The Nuremberg Code: https://tinyurl.com/38tlbbad to change Human DNA,

of (Illegal Patents) – CDC Holds 100% of all Patents of Corona Virus, its Detection and Kits to Detect the Virus https://www.brighteon.com/4ba416ae-3dea-4117-a2cb-c574aa432e99

of The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier https://www.brighteon.com/c82c356b-bbdf-4f0b-8031-0fb8dc5d5fc0 released under a creative commons license, so please take it and use it for good. Link to download the dossier: https://sendfox.com/lp/1rl8j9

that Exposes Anthony Fauci & the CDC for Domestic Terrorism Under the Patriotic Act https://www.brighteon.com/675abbea-c8cb-46d4-bea9-fa412467f255

of There is No Scientific Evidence for Masks – Those Who Go With it are Paid or Played. https://www.brighteon.com/d0c884db-075e-4529-a5bc-2c3de8bbb50b

that Israel and others Secret Agreements with Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccine Global Experiment https://www.brighteon.com/7b007ef1-f235-4ecf-9e8b-c54343f4916c

of the World Financial Structure and Intelligence Agencies – the criminal organizations https://www.brighteon.com/36105597-b6f9-4cb9-8655-53dd629d1af4

People of this world withdraw your consent from the Devil’s game to end this evil to bring them to their final judgement for their crimes against humanity.

The power of thought of people in the true human consciousness is what will save humanity.

Copy, re-upload and spread far and wide for all to see.