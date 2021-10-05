Unruly passenger incidents rising again, FAA data shows

Eminetra

Las Vegas, Nevada 2021-10-05 14:42:00 – The number of new Federal Aviation Administration shows that the number of unruly passenger cases is increasing again.

FAA figures released on Tuesday show that there has been more commercial aviation disruption in the past week than in any week in the last two and a half months.

According to the FAA, flight attendants reported 128 new incidents, bringing the total number of incidents to 4,626 this year. The new numbers are the highest weekly numbers since FAA launched its weekly data release on July 20th.

Numbers show that about 72% of problems in the past week have exceeded federal traffic mask obligations.

Earlier this year, the FAA adopted a zero-tolerance policy for unruly and sometimes violent passengers on board.

The agency suggested Fine over $ 1 million For passengers on unruly airlines this year.

One of the $ 45,000 fines announced in August was accused of throwing luggage at another passenger and “grabbing a flight attendant with his ankle and raising his head to a skirt” while lying on the floor of the aisle. It was for passengers.

Another passenger did not wear a face mask and said, “His hands acted as if they were guns and made a” pew, pew “sound as if he was shooting a fellow passenger.” ..

Enforcement of weapons and masks is a problem of TSA

The increase in uncontrollable passenger behavior recorded by the FAA is due to airport guards finding weapons more often than before the pandemic, even though the number of travelers is still declining.

In late September, Transportation Security Administration director David Pekoske said his agency had discovered about 7,900 weapons, including firearms, so far this year, of which 4,500 described them as “living weapons” such as loaded guns. ..

TSA usually only emits as many firearms as police officers find. Last year, TSA discovered 3,257 guns, loaded with 83%. This was below the record of 4,432 firearms set in 2019, but the pandemic caused a significant decrease in air traffic in 2020.

At the end of September, TSA screened about two-thirds of the volume seen at the same time in 2019.

“These are big numbers,” Pekoske said at a conference held by the regional aviation association. “The percentage per million passengers is much higher than it was two years ago.”

Police officers also confiscated more than 3,200 items banned in aircraft cabins, such as knives and shurikens, he said.

At the same time, TSA personnel are working on the obligations of federal traffic masks and the enforcement of excited or violent travelers. Pekoske said 110 TSA personnel were assaulted this year.

He didn’t say at the time whether Maskman Date would expire in January or be extended again. Approximately 3,600 violations have been reported to TSA.

The-CNN-Wire

https://eminetra.com/unruly-passenger-incidents-rising-again-faa-data-shows-covid-19-las-vegas-nevada/774777/