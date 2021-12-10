Posted: December 10, 2021 Categories: Videos Until We Meet Again. Brian Williams Signs Off MSNBC Dec 9, 2021 • That is our broadcast for this Thursday night, thank you for being here with us. Brian Williams signs off. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Until We Meet Again. Brian Williams Signs Off”
Re: They’ve Decided to Burn It All Down – with us inside!!”
So, on his last day he sums it up and admits the house is on fire. Yet, for nearly three decades he served and took his paycheck from the most communistic network out there. Is this supposed to redeem him?
.
Communist jews always shit the bed. They have certainly bit off more than they can chew. Let them collapse the dollar and wake up the rest of humanity. There will be no expulsion this time unless its to jewpiter. We’ll wipe their asses off this earth for sure.