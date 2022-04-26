Apr 25, 2022 • Even with high immunization rates, unvaccinated people threaten the safety of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, suggests a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. “We’ve really tended to forget that we’re in a pandemic of a communicable disease, which means that our actions affect those around us,” Dr. David Fisman, the study’s coauthor and professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, told Global News. Published April 25, the study uses an infectious disease model based on the province of Ontario to reproduce the interactions between vaccinated and unvaccinated subpopulations in a mostly vaccinated population. “We use models in a lot of different ways,” said Fisman. “They’re just simplified versions of reality.”
4 thoughts on “Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: study”
The vaxecuted are at increase risk for severe illness when a virus comes around whether that virus comes by air or person to person.
Those of us who did not take the jab are the control group. It is the control group ‘they’ are after.
So they you just admitted that it doesnt work .
It is working very well for what it was designed to do
They will use any deceit to pressure us into compliance. And they ain’t the only ones doin’ studies. There is doctor-after-doctor and scientist-after-scientist blowing whistle, but of course, you have to go underground to find them.
