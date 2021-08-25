Upcoming Atomwaffen False Flag?





thechadchaddington

August 25th, 2021.

I had seen a screenshot off 4chan last year that I saved mentioning the name Atomwaffen. I had never heard of it and thought maybe it could be important. Now I heard the name for the second time with the revelations that one of the main members of the group was working for the Feds. This is no surprise as all of these groups are either inventions of or led by Govt/Intelligence agencies. With recent events in DC, I think there are much more and much larger things coming.

Sources:

https://irp.fas.org/eprint/rightwing.pdf

http://www.renegadetribune.com/fbi-informant-ran-neo-nazi-terrorist-group-atomwaffen-division-got-paid-handsomely-to-radicalize-troubled-youth/

https://www.euronews.com/2021/08/25/us-afghanistan-conflict-usa-cia

https://www.salon.com/2021/08/24/the-would-be-dc-bomber-was-no-lone-wolf–we-can-expect-many-more-like-him/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv