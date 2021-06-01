Updated: Preventing And Curing Covid

UPDATE: New Delhi cut their covid death rate 92% by giving everyone Ivermectin. In Argentina one tablet of Ivermectin was given prophylactically every week to 800 health care workers. Not one person was hospitalized with covid.

Ivermectin is loved by veterinarians because it kills viruses, bacteria and parasites. It is safe. It is not approved by the CDC because it is cheap compared to their only approved treatment which is Gilead’s Remdesivir. It is very expensive and has had minimal results whereas HCQ with zinc sulfate and Ivermectin do work and are cheap.

Update Two: The regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain gave everyone 1,000 IUs of vitamin D-3 daily and reduced their covid mortality by 82%.

If we combined D-3 supplements and Ivermectin, we would not need masks, lockdowns and experimental mRNA injections that many believe are in fact bioweapons. More on that later.

I found some Chinese used an IV with Vitamin C to treat the virus. Some results.

But while researching I found scholastic American articles stating for a fact that an IV with vitamins C and K3 will kill cancer cells. Good to know for future reference though it has nothing to do with the Wuhan virus. Sounds better than chemo!!

Let’s begin with disease prevention first: Dr Rhonda Patrick suggests very strongly that you get an annual blood test to determine your nutrient levels. Most people are deficient in the minerals that make your body work. Very few have sufficient fiber for good health. Insist prior to taking the test that YOU be allowed to read the results and get a copy. Gone are the days of trusting doctors who work for Big Pharma.

Hint: The Rodale Institute reported that giving sick people a thousand dollars of organic food to eat did more for them than $24,000 of treatments from Big Pharma.

Vitamin K2 helps the body to use calcium and prevents calcification of the arteries.

Nattokinase is a natural health supplement derived from a fermented soy product called Natto. It thins the blood and dissolves accumulated solids in it thus lowering blood pressure. It helps reduce inflammation so it reduces pain from arthritis and from painful periods caused by either fibroids or endometriosis. Nattokinase is an enzyme and dissolves proteins like fibrin, which are a cause of clots and blockages in the blood.

Also good against inflammation is turmeric and black pepper. The latter is need to help release the full benefit of the former. I add turmeric and black pepper to my salads and to any cooked meal.

Not enough space here but you should give up sugar and aspartame plus investigate an insulin resistance diet.

When you get a blood analysis test at your doctor’s office, trace minerals will not be tested. If you aren’t taking some already, please get some colloidal trace minerals. FDA does not like the word colloidal. As I said, most people are deficient in several minerals and vitamin D-3. They also are deficient in fiber and essential fatty acids. I take Chia seeds which I soak in organic apple juice together with other fiber supplements and hemp powder. Chia seeds are a good source of Omega 3 EFAs.

Your body needs Selenium and it has a co-factor Vitamin E. California foods are rich in Selenium as it is in the soil. Washington state ranchers could not raise beef until 1947 when veterinarians figured out that Muscular Dystrophy was a Selenium deficiency disease. Big Pharma has not caught on to how to prevent MD after 74 years.

Vitamin C. You should get serious about Vitamin C. If a child you care about is forced to take vaccines, make sure they get high doses of C starting 3 hours before, an hour before and just before and a few times after the vaccine. Vaccines do bad things to people who are vitamin C deficient.

I personally am taking liposomal vitamin C as well as what I had been taking. Normally vitamin C depends on the availability of Sodium Dependent Vitamin C Transport Carriers in the gut. Those carriers limit C absorption to 250 milligrams every 15 minutes. That is why I normally take smaller doses of C at intervals. Liposomal C gets around that. I also started taking liposomal Glutathione, the master antioxidant. Dr Rhonda Patrick has said flatly that Glutathione capsules are worthless and only the liposomal form can be absorbed.

A liposome is literally a fat body. Liposomes are very small. Liposomal C delivers high levels of C to your blood while avoiding those transport carriers.

Vitamin D-3 is deficient in 70% of the people around the world. Giving even minimal doses of Vitamin D-3 has reduced mortality rates for covid by more than 80%. The side effects of D-3 are that it reduces cancer deaths and colds and seasonal flu. I met one teenage girl who had been depressed. She cured it after I told her Vitamin D-3 is a pro-hormone meaning your body makes hormones from it.

South Korea used an oxygen mask to deliver high does of oxygen to coronavirus patients. They were cured. A mask releases as much oxygen into a patient’s blood as does a more expensive HBOT 1.3 Ata chamber. A hard chamber can deliver even more oxygen at Ata 2.0 and 3.0 but is not needed for this condition.

PS. I like HBOT 2.0 treatment because it rejuvenates the cellular mitochondria which is needed by everyone starting at age 50. The mitochondria controls your energy cycle.

In the poliomyelitis epidemic in North Carolina in 1948, 60 cases of this disease came under Dr. Fred R. Klenner’s care. The treatment employed was vitamin C in massive doses. It was given like any other antibiotic every two to four hours. The initial dose was 1000 to 2000 mg, depending on age. This schedule was followed for 24 hours. After this time the fever was consistently down, so the vitamin C was given 1000 to 2000 mg every six hours for the next 48 hours. All patients were clinically well after 72 hours.

In the treatment of other types of virus infections, the same dose schedule was adopted. In herpes zoster, 2000 to 3000 mg of vitamin C was given every 12 hours; this was supplemented by 1000 mg in fruit juice by mouth every two hours. Eight cases were treated in this series, all adults. Seven experienced cessation of pain within two hours of the first injection and remained so without the use of any other analgesic medication. Seven of these cases showed drying of the vesicles within 24 hours and were clear of lesions within 72 hours. They received from five to seven injections. Chicken pox gave an equally good response, the vesicles responding in the same manner as did those of herpes.

In addition, Dr. Klenner treated many cases of influenza with vitamin C. The size of the dose and the number of injections required were in direct proportion to the fever curve and to the duration of the illness. Further the response of encephalitis virus to ascorbic acid therapy was dramatic. Six cases of encephalitis were treated and cured with vitamin C injections. Two cases were associated with the pneumonia virus; one followed chicken pox, one mumps, one measles and one a combination of measles and mumps.

Dr Rhonda Patrick also recommends you build a gut barrier. The gut barrier is a one layer thick lining around the intestines and colon. It prevents pathogens from entering the guts. The benefits of a functioning gut barrier is that it will eliminate 80% of all cytokine responses. Think of cytokines as signalling agents that excite immune responses. A “cytokine storm,” is a situation in which excessive cytokine production causes an immune response that can damage organs, especially the lungs and kidneys, and even lead to death.

That is what a bioweapon is designed to do. I think we have 2 or 3 bioweapons from the American Deep State in our future.

Dr Patrick tells us that we need probiotics (beneficial bacteria), a high fiber diet varied in sources and types and vitamin B complex for our intestines to build a gut barrier. It reduces cytokine responses and therefore lessens the risk of a cytokine storm killing you whether it originated as a pedestrian flu or as a bioweapon. Dr Patrick takes 35 grams of fiber a day. I am male so I aim at 50 grams a day. There are different kinds of fiber and you need a balance.

A functioning gut barrier can produce short chain fatty acids that attach to macrophages and double the number of bacteria a macrophage can kill during its lifetime.

You also have an epithelium. Epithelial tissues line the outer surfaces of organs and blood vessels throughout the body, as well as the inner surfaces of cavities in many internal organs. An example is the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin.

Dr Rhonda Patrick is a great believer in saunas 5 or more times a week to reduce morbidity from all causes except accidental death. It detoxifies the body but would be best to not share facilities with infected people. The heat from a sauna will kill a virus.

If you or someone you are caring for do get to the place where a cytokine storm fills the lungs with fluid, Cliff High recommends you take B6 and B 12 lozenges every four hours for 3 or 4 days or until the emergency is over. You will also need to make sure you are not deficient in good fats during this period. Take a normal dose of Omega 3 EFA, available in Chia seeds.

We have a winter time flu season because our bodies are deficient in Vitamin D-3. An MD PhD with patents told me to take 50,000 IU of D-3 daily if you get onset symptoms for a flu. Dr Patrick says overdosing with D-3 is not good which is why you should get a blood test. She says you want 60 nanograms per ML of Vitamin D.

Sambucol (elderberry) seems to have worked well for many alternative practitioners treating the flu.

Probiotics needs to be taken to restore your gut after taking antibiotics. Just find a good source. Food sources of probiotics would include yogurt, kefir, Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar, old fashioned sauerkraut and fermented vegetables.

If you think I am a licensed physician, you are deluded. Figure this out for yourself. But trying to get someone with a medical license willing to go up against the AMA and Big Pharma might take some doing. Proceed with caution. Try to find an honest doctor with education and integrity.

If you take five annual flu shots, your chances of getting Early Onset Alzheimer’s just went up 1,000%.

Bonus. I took the following German herbal formula for a year and was able to pass an electrocardiogram for the first time. My left ventricle is now working fine. The formula is: Hawthorn Berries, Milk Thistle, Ginkgo Biloba, Bilberry extract, Cayenne and garlic. My doctors were amazed at the results but they all said No when I asked it they wanted my herbal formula.

Second Bonus. I temporarily had a systolic blood pressure of 180. The doctor gave me a prescription for a Beta Blocker. I lowered my systolic BP to 122 through supplements and dietary changes. I think I only took 2 beta blocker tablets. The systolic BP number indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart beats.

I gave up caffeine and other stimulants. This cut my BP to 152. The rest came through taking probiotics, Coenzyme Q10, garlic ( 2 cloves a day), Quercetin twice a day and L-Arginine twice a day. I take Quercetin with zinc as it is an ionophore just like HCQ and Green Tea Extract. An ionophore carries the zinc past the lipid barrier of the cell wall to the interior of the cell where it stops viral replication.

I have concluded that other researchers are right when they say that the mRNA injections are bioweapons as is covid. Covid was created in a lab at the University of North Carolina and perfected in a level Chinese military lab at Wuhan using funds from NIH sent by Dr Fauci. He sent the money through EcoHealth Alliance of NY which also received $40 in Pentagon grants and over $13 million from Homeland Security. I concur with those who believe that the mRNA jabs are binary bioweapons which will kill tens of millions of Americans when the binary partner is released. They are probably waiting until Third World countries are given Pfizer and Moderna injections paid for by American and European taxpayers. They are also probably waiting to release that binary bioweapon until Hyperinflation is more readily apparent to the average voter. History tells us that Hyperinflation enrages voters.

Do what you can to protect yourself as I expect American society and its healthcare system to collapse before the American presidential elections in November of 2024.

