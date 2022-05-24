URGENT: The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man, an occasional series

Substack – by Alex Berenson

From the Department of Are You F-king Kidding Me*

CNN just ran a piece explaining that “scientists are urgently trying to solve” the question of whether the endless waves of Covid we now have “may be a result of the mRNA technology used to build some Covid-19 vaccines.”

Not making this up:

SOURCE

Oh? You don’t say? Now “scientists” are “urgently trying” to figure out if the “mRNA technology” is the problem and not the solution?

Now?

NOW?

Maybe they can urgently try to build a time machine too, or an unvaccine machine.

—

The article also includes this gem, from Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Oh, Tony! T-Dog! Allow me to translate:

I’m not saying it doesn’t work it at all, okay? Not out loud. I’d be absolutely insane to say that out loud after telling A BILLION PEOPLE TO TAKE IT. I’m just saying it could be better. And by better I mean actually work. But I didn’t say that.

And finally this:

Yes, apparently we’ll “need to administer booster shots… [or] rollout an entirely new vaccine altogether”?

What you’re seeing here is the first steps toward an official acknowledgement that the mRNA vaccines have failed and new vaccines are coming sooner or later.

Booster shots? Remember, booster shots are available everywhere now. SECOND booster shots are available everywhere. And despite endless badgering from media and public health authorities, uptake has been close to zero for months.

The side effects are at least as bad with the third and fourth doses as the original two – that is, worse than Covid for many if not most people – and everyone knows the shots will not stop anyone from getting Covid in any case.

Thus the booster campaigns will be allowed to molder, probably within months. The White House will excuse the failure of the vaccines as a failure of public opinion, claiming that “mRNA vaccine hesitancy has risen to unsustainable levels,” or some such, and that we need new vaccine technology. (By new I mean old, most likely.) They may even be cynical enough to blame those of us who were right all along for said hesitancy.

The great mRNA experiment will come to an end, not with a bang but with 200 million expired doses in freezers. The most likely but by no means certain outcome is: zero long-term benefit, zero to some long-term harm, and $100 billion-plus for Pfizer and the gang.

Heads science wins, tails you lose:

This has been The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man, an occasional series!

Substack