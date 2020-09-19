Us

Trenchers, the last few days the energy has felt stuck, I mean at a standstill. I’m just writing to say I wish us all strength to keep going and to keep standing strong against the tyranny that every day finds more and more ways to ruin life. So maybe this is an un-asked-for pep talk; maybe ’cause it’s one I need myself.

I made myself remember what we’re doing here (fighting evil) and that made me see who we are (good people), good people who have an absolute right to freedom and therefore to be the navigators of our own lives.

I have to go a little further and say I appreciate and also respect all the Trenchers, from the sweetest to the most ornery.

I see you all show up just about every day, slashin’ up lies and stomping on any demon who would infringe on our Bill of Rights. Often I see fearlessness and grit, unshakable commitment, and determination, and I am swept up into the hands of those I deem are on the right side of things.

It’s hard to express the trust I feel for so many of you, and the awe that is inspired by your tenacity and generosity of spirit. Henry, Laura, John, set the stage, and for that I’ve no adequate words of thanks or appreciation, but just offer the intention that those three be blessed with all they need, not only to make it through all this, but also to somehow thrive, in both health and experience.

So yes, they set the stage, and we all step up to the microphone and give our two cents, which sometimes turns out to be two million cents. Man, the things that are said here, they fly like arrows ever on course to hit the bulls-eye, shredding deception and clearing the way for reality. Truth is a mighty sharp arrow.

So this was my attempt to get the energy unstuck. Only one last thing to say to finish the job: I love you all.

Thanks For Indulging Me,

just one of the archers

🙂