US Announces $457.5 Million in ‘Civilian Security Aid’ for Ukraine

Anti-War – by Dave DeCamp

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that the US committed an additional $457.5 million in “civilian security assistance” that will go toward the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Blinken said that the new aid brings the total funds for Ukrainian law enforcement committed by the US to $645 million since last December. He said that funding has gone to the National Police of Ukraine and Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service.

The aid includes personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles. Blinken said the new funding would also go toward investigating alleged Russian war crimes in areas of Ukraine.

Aid for Ukraine is still being pulled from the $40 billion bill President Biden signed back in May. But Congress has reportedly agreed to include $12 billion in new Ukraine aid in a government funding bill that will be voted on this week.

The plans for new aid come as Ukraine is asking the US for more advanced and longer-range weapons. Blinken said Sunday that conversations on what weapons to provide Ukraine next are “ongoing.” US support for Ukraine shows no sign of slowing down despite the risk of provoking Moscow and President Vladimir Putin’s recent warning regarding nuclear weapons.

Anti-War