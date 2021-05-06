Posted: May 6, 2021 Categories: Videos US Army Sings Israeli National Anthem randywinehammer Nov 22, 2012 MAJ Scott Hollander singing the Israeli National Anthemn, Hatikvah, at the closing ceremony in Israel for Austere Challenge 2012. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “US Army Sings Israeli National Anthem”
sickening, what next, do Netanyahus’ wife?
video unavailable as of 1250 central time.. must be proud of themselves I reckon…. well.. get used to it.. y’all seen that map of how they’ve oozed across Palestine over the years?? little oozing made it’s way across the seas huh?? it’s ok.. just keep digging that hole.. you’ll get out.. I’m sure of it.. just keep digging.. you joo-day-oh Christians.. goyim.. chattel.. less than dogs is how they actually think of you.. The Chosen Ones.. I would rather eat a bowl of maggot covered cancer that align myself with “God’s Chosen”.. one sick god you got right there! sorry.. I tried.. i just don’t have foul enough words to express my disgust..
It’s there.
You have to watch it at jootube.
If you really want to.
yeah I didn’t try.. just right here.. it said unavailable..but I think i can figure it out. i don’t reckon they had on those red high heels did they???
What did you expect?
I would have broke ranks and taken the loss of pay and rank.
Fukk israhell.