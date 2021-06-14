US assessing reported leak at Chinese nuclear power plant – report

Jerusalem Post

The United States government is assessing reports of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, after warnings of an “imminent radiological threat” by a French company that helps operate it, CNN reported on Monday.

The letter warned that the nuclear reactor is leaking fission gas, adding that the Chinese safety authority has raised regulator “off-site dose limits.”

EDF said the build-up of noble gases, which it said had affected the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan plant, was a “known phenomenon, studied and provided for in the reactor operating procedures.”

EDF said it had called an extraordinary meeting of Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co.’s (TNPJVC) board of directors “to present all the data and the necessary decisions.” TNPJVC is 70% owned by CGN and 30% by EDF.

A source told CNN that the Biden administration believes that the power plant is not yet at a “crisis level.”

The National Security Council (NSC) held multiple meetings in the last week to monitor the situation, according to the report. The US government has discussed the situation with the French government as well as with experts at the US Department of Energy.

The US has also contacted the Chinese government on the matter, but the extent of that contact is unclear, US officials told CNN. If there is any risk to the Chinese public, the US would be required to make it known under current treaties related to nuclear accidents.

Framatome reached out to the US in order to obtain a waiver that would let them share American technical assistance in order to resolve the issue. The waiver can only be granted for two reasons, one of which is an “imminent radiological threat .”

Cheryl Rofer, a nuclear scientist who retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2001, told CNN that the letter by the French company was “not surprising,” as “this sort of thing is not extraordinary, particularly if they think the country they are contacting has some special ability to help.”

Rofer warned that a gas leak indicated that some of the containment at the plant is broken, which could mean that some of the fuel elements could be broken, which “would be a more serious problem.”

“That would be a reason for shutting down the reactor and would then require the reactor to be refueled,” said Rofer to CNN.

The China General Nuclear Power Group stressed in a statement in response to the report that environmental indicators at the plant and its surroundings are “normal.”