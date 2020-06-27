US Bankruptcies Busting Out to Match 2009 Peak Mean Trouble for Stock Market

Bloomberg reported this week that thirteen US companies (in the 50-million-plus size) filed for bankruptcy last week.

That brought the total for the big boys and girls this year to 117, which matches the record peak for the first half of a year set in 2009.

The slew of bankruptcies also set a record in the health-care sector which has seen thirteen bankruptcies this year, almost double the seven seen in the same period last year. Ironically a health crisis was not even good for the health of the health-care industry.

Some big names of companies that were already distressed have gone down — Hertz, J. Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus.

