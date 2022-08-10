US City of Los Angeles Proposes Banning All New Oil, Gas Extraction: Draft Ordinance

Sputnik

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The second largest US city Los Angeles proposed banning all new oil and gas extraction, local authorities said in a draft ordinance released on Tuesday.

“Today, Los Angeles City Planning released a draft ordinance that would prohibit new oil and gas extraction, phase out existing extraction operations, and protect the public from the range of risks and hazards associated with oil and gas extraction,” the statement said.

In Los Angeles, there are 26 oil and gas fields and over 5,000 oil and gas wells – some active, others idle, and some abandoned, according to the statement.