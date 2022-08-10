US City of Los Angeles Proposes Banning All New Oil, Gas Extraction: Draft Ordinance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The second largest US city Los Angeles proposed banning all new oil and gas extraction, local authorities said in a draft ordinance released on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Planning Director Vince Bertoni in the same statement said the city is putting an end to oil extraction next to homes, schools, and child care centers to truly lead in the field of sustainability and fight systemic injustice.
“Not only did we witness firsthand how the pandemic impacted underinvested communities, but we were reminded of the harsh consequences of climate change,” Bertone said.
In January, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to phase out drilling in the city, a move well received by environmental justice activists who have been pushing for the restrictions for years.
