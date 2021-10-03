US CONGRESSWOMAN WARNS: “If you are a company firing your employees because they are not vaccinated, I would stop…There is no rule or law in place…Lawsuits are coming!”

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray

Joe Biden can barely tie his own shoes without the assistance of nurse Jill, but apparently, someone told him he could unilaterally demand companies force millions of employees to take a COVID jab against their will or face termination, regardless of their role with the company.

The Observer – On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden announced a new vaccine mandate which would impact tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans. This new rule, which is being developed and enforced by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), would require employers at companies that staff more than 100 people to ensure that their employees are either fully vaccinated or getting tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. This mandate, in addition to requiring federal employees and contractors to get vaccinated, also affects private businesses. However, despite the fact that this mandate is already facing criticism, especially by some Republican governors planning to challenge it in court, its requirements are not particularly stringent. First, the mandate does not require employees at large companies to get vaccinated, but rather offers them the option to either get vaccinated or get tested on at least a weekly basis. While this more flexible requirement may have been necessary in order to get enough approval to pass this mandate, such a built-in loophole may undermine its integrity entirely. Additionally, as of now, there is no centralized system for employers to report the vaccination status of their employees, and without such a system it is nearly impossible to enforce this ruling. OSHA has approximately one enforcement officer for every 70,000 workers in the United States—an unprecedented ratio, according to Case Western Reserve University professor of law and bioethics Sharona Hoffman, especially during a time where a large portion of the population is actively against getting vaccinated.

Parents, students, and employees across the US are threatening lawsuits back against colleges and universities’ COVID vaccine mandates. Our brave military members are being fired for refusing to take the vaccine. They are being forced to walk away from pensions and the benefits they’ve earned. Union representatives for police and firefighters are standing up to mandates for first responders. Flight attendants and pilots are being fired for refusing to take the jab. Medical professionals and staffers who were heralded for their bravery at the height of the CCP virus pandemic are now being mocked and fired for refusing the COVID jab. Many of them have already contracted COVID and have natural immunity to the virus, yet the continue to be shamed by the Left.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter today to share an update with Americans who CHOOSE not to be vaccinated against the CCP virus. She tweeted a link to an article written by Jim Geraghty of the National Review, titled: Say, Where Is That Biden Regulation on Vaccine Mandates?

Rep. Taylor Greene wrote, “If you are a company firing your employees bc they are not vaccinated, I would stop this discrimination immediately if I were you.” she said. “There is no rule or law in place. Biden is not a dictator, so don’t foolishly just do as he says,” she explained. Finally, she reminded Americans what many of us predicted would happen on a massive scale, “Lawsuits are coming.”

From the National Review article:

Seven days ago, a National Review newsletter noted that President Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers had not yet been issued by OSHA, two weeks after Biden announced the new policy.

A week later, not only has OSHA not issued the rule, but the Biden administration apparently has no idea when the federal agency will issue the new regulations. Yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to offer any timeline:

Q: About the OSHA rule — PSAKI: Yeah. Q: On mandates. You had said it would be a few weeks just now. When it was announced a few weeks ago, it was going to take a few weeks. So, are you signaling a delay of any kind of that rule? PSAKI: No, we never gave an exact timeline, so — maybe we should have been more specific at the time. Obviously, it takes some time. And we want to make sure when we put these out, they’re clear and they provide guidance necessary to businesses. Q: So, how many weeks, then, are you expecting it to take? PSAKI: I can’t give you a timeline. OSHA is working on them. But obviously — hopefully, we’ll know more in the coming weeks.

Businesses are starting to get irked, not just with the delay, but by the fact that OSHA has indicated it’s not interested in hearing from businesses on how the mandate could be best implemented. The Coalition for Workplace Safety — which includes groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the National Association of Home Builders — wrote a letter full of palpable frustration to OSHA’s current head, James Frederick, the acting assistant secretary of Labor.

As noted a week ago, businesses have a lot of questions about how this new mandate is going to work. What is considered documentation for proof of vaccination and how will booster vaccinations be factored into compliance? Must an employee be “fully vaccinated” in order to work? How will the requirements address natural immunity? Will individuals that have contracted COVID-19 be required to be vaccinated or submit to testing requirements? Will the requirements only apply to vaccines that are fully approved by the FDA? (The other day in my local pharmacy, a guy said he had gotten one shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the United Kingdom and wanted to know whether Pfizer or Moderna were compatible with it.) What are the consequences of falsifying one’s vaccination status and does responsibility rest with the individual or employer? If an employee takes a COVID-19 test but the results are not yet available, is the employee allowed to continue to work pending the results? Should employees choose not to vaccinate, is the company or employee responsible for securing and paying for testing? Will paid time off be required for weekly tests?

Once enacted, the mandate will almost certainly face immediate legal challenges. This week, David B. Rivkin Jr. and Robert Alt wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that, “The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 authorizes OSHA to enact rules that are ‘reasonably necessary or appropriate to provide safe or healthful employment and places of employment.’ But the Biden mandate is unreasonably and unnecessarily broad. As announced, it applies to all employees, even those who work at home, as millions have done during the pandemic. It’s simultaneously too narrow, failing to require vaccination for contractors, customers and other nonemployees who may be present at the worksite. It’s overbroad in another way: Previous Covid infection doesn’t excuse employees from the vaccine requirement.”

Rivkin and Alt also noted that OSHA is bypassing the usual notice-and-comment rule-making process, and issuing what’s known as an Emergency Temporary Standard. OSHA has used that legal authority only ten times in 50 years. “Courts have decided challenges to six of those standards, nixing five and upholding only one.”

Finally, the National Review article points out that hospitals firing medical professionals and staff have placed patients in danger who rely on them for life-saving treatment. Longer lines at emergency rooms and hospitals that are short-staffed are a recipe for disaster. But much like the Afghanistan debacle, the Biden regime continues to bumble through one failed policy decision after another, ignoring the will of the American people in favor of a Socialist “Build back better” agenda.

