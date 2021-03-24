US forces arrive to Syria carrying weapons, logistical materials

US-led international coalition forces yesterday sent a convoy loaded with logistical materials and weapons to their military bases on the outskirts of Syrian region of Hasakah.

“Coming from Iraq, an American convoy of 40 vehicles loaded with logistical materials, weapons, ammunition, refrigerators, and armored vehicles, to the Kharab Al-Jir military airport in the countryside of Al-Yarubiyah,” local sources told official SANA.

In recent months, the sources added, the US had sent “thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military equipment to Hasakah through the border crossing with Iraq to reinforce their presence in the Syrian Jazira region.”

