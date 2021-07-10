US fuels Syrian war with new arms supplies to Al Qaeda terrorists

Arms Watch – by Dilyana Gaytandzhieva

The Pentagon is buying $2.8 billion worth of weapons for conflict zones around the world. Most of the weapons are destined for Syria.

A number of propaganda videos published by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (formerly known as Al Nusra Front – the Al Qaeda branch in Syria) show the terrorists already being supplied with sophisticated American TOW anti-tank missiles.

The US has designated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist organization. However, US missiles appear on the front line in Syria being used by the same group designated as terrorist organisation.

See pics and videos here: https://armswatch.com/us-fuels-syrian-war-with-new-arms-supplies-to-al-qaeda-terrorists/