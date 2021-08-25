Posted: August 25, 2021 Categories: Videos US government paying farmers to destroy crops Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
11 thoughts on “US government paying farmers to destroy crops”
I guess if they told you to cut your f-king wrists you’d do that to.
Any farmer who complies with this unlawful corporate dictate is a traitor to the people and if he or she lives through the f-king war, they will be prosecuted for aiding and abetting this enemy occupation.
Yeah, the destroyers are as evil as those ordering the destruction. They are serving and advancing the evil, cruel, communistic tyranny!
.
some will do anything for mammon
I agree 100%. Why are these farmers taking subsidies to begin with? Stop taking the money and do the right thing – feed the people! Person after person in the video just shrugged their shoulders and said they had no choice. “I don’t know what’s going on, but I had to follow orders.” WTF?
I don’t see any video in this entry.
I just clicked on it and the video is there on my computer.
I really don’t get it, but it’s no big deal, I get what they’re doing.
This is all I see on my screen:
Posted: August 25, 2021
Categories: Videos
US government paying farmers to destroy crops
Published by A Reader
Hey Sunfire, Very important vid. You may be able to catch it here:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-gov-t-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-in-ground-threaten-to-cut-off-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse
🙂
.
I can see the video if using Microsoft Edge, so it must be something with Firefox. All other videos show up fine on Firefox. Damned if I know.
Another reason that Fck Bill Gates is buying up farm land like it’s going out of style
Control
Joke or not, where did that overstock of oil magically disappear to?!?