11 thoughts on “US government paying farmers to destroy crops

  1. I guess if they told you to cut your f-king wrists you’d do that to.
    Any farmer who complies with this unlawful corporate dictate is a traitor to the people and if he or she lives through the f-king war, they will be prosecuted for aiding and abetting this enemy occupation.

    1. Yeah, the destroyers are as evil as those ordering the destruction. They are serving and advancing the evil, cruel, communistic tyranny!

  2. I agree 100%. Why are these farmers taking subsidies to begin with? Stop taking the money and do the right thing – feed the people! Person after person in the video just shrugged their shoulders and said they had no choice. “I don’t know what’s going on, but I had to follow orders.” WTF?

      1. I really don’t get it, but it’s no big deal, I get what they’re doing.

        This is all I see on my screen:

        2. I can see the video if using Microsoft Edge, so it must be something with Firefox. All other videos show up fine on Firefox. Damned if I know.

