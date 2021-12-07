US Government’s COVID War Crimes Against Humanity – Part 2

I started this two-part series on “COVID War Crimes” talking about Lara Logan’s chastised claim that Dr. Fauci could be compared to Josef Mengele, the Nazi war doctor. It is only appropriate, then, that I open the second article with a story that I came across right after publication of the first article about how the vax war has reached peak lunacy now that German doctors will only help you kill yourself if you have been vaccinated:

As European countries battle to limit the spread of the virus, Verein Sterbehilfe – the German Euthanasia Association – has issued a new directive, declaring it will now only help those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease. The Spectator

The society’s goal ostensibly is to protect workers who are helping to kill the terminally ill who want to be euthanized. They note that “the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require[s] human closeness.” What about those society members who are terminally ill with COVID? Do they also have to be vaccinated for COVID before they can be killed, or are they to remain without a mercy killing by the high German command to just slowly die of COVID asphyxiation?

You can’t even get a good death these days without getting vaccinated first, even if you are a member of the society of those who are “willing to die.” What is society coming to? The Verein Sterbehilfe offers close “encounters in closed rooms” with compassionate people who will assist your death … but not if you are dying of COVID and haven’t been vaccinated. Don’t try to end it all if you are already dying without first protecting yourself and those around you. I presume a society member must also wait the obligatory two weeks after the second shot to be considered fully vaccinated and so ready to take his or her final breath via compassionate mortal assistance.

The Germans have a special way with rules and killing people, don’t they?

Courts block Biden’s dictatorial solution

Meanwhile, back in the States, the mandates may turn out to be Biden’s final solution because the one thing that has prevented his enforced torture of the unvaccinated from being extensively carried out this very month has been federal courts imposing themselves in President Biden’s dictatorial path, preventing Biden’s mandate madness from moving ahead. The courts have even commented that Biden’s dictates are a grievous government overreach. So, his solution may die in court.

One of the judges staunchly proclaimed,

If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency…. During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties….. The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less. Daily Advertiser

What history might we look to for that lesson? Would Nazi German history be the kind of history lesson to which the court was averring?

Elsewhere the judge is reported to have separated out the separation-of-powers issue and stated,

It is not clear that even an act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional. The New York Times

Little has society at large cared recently about the stripping away of constitutional government or human liberty. It is more important to many that they can live free of fear, though vaccinations may prove to be false security even if the mandates were implemented.

Fortunately, a number of state Attorneys General have cared about maintaining constitutional government. In response to the verdict, Louisianna’s AG, who headed the court battle against the Biden mandates, responded,

While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the president’s bully tactics and fight for liberty…. While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the court granted preliminary relief against the president’s unconstitutional and immoral attack on not only our healthcare workers but also the access to healthcare services for our poor and elderly. Daily Advertiser

Earlier, a panel of judges in a lower Louisiana federal court had ordered,

Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court Politico

One of the AG plaintiffs in the case argued,

This unlawful mandate is yet another example of the Biden administration’s complete disregard for the Constitutional rights afforded to our state and our citizens…. The federal government has no authority to force healthcare decisions on Georgia’s companies and its employees under the guise of workplace safety. We are fighting back against this unprecedented abuse of power to stop this mandate before it causes irreparable harm to our state and its economy.

The economic and social damage from Josef Biden’s dictates, if they go into full play, will be severe; and his constitutional overreach has been called out by three courts; yet, much of society doesn’t even care if the mandates are constitutional or not. Many businesses and states and cities that have already imposed their own mandates based on what Biden said was coming are keeping their own mandates in force. In fact, some have just made them even tougher.

Why doesn’t even the constitutionality matter, much less the damage the mandate places on millions and upon an already devastated economy that is experiencing production shortages and transportation log jams everywhere? It’s mass hysteria. Anything — any collateral damage — is justified for the safety of the vaccinated even if the damage may prove worse in human suffering than the disease.

Senator Ben Sasse summed up the courts’ orders and the value of the vaccine as follows:

The vaccines themselves are miracles of modern medicine and American ingenuity…. But we’re not going to beat this awful virus with extreme partisanship or unconstitutional executive orders. The OSHA mandate is unconstitutional, and at the end of the day will only increase vaccine hesitancy. The President should take a long look at this decision and reverse course before the courts embarrass him again.

Biden is pressing forward in the battle anyway.

The court’s own opinion stated,

The mandate is staggeringly overbroad…. The mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers). Reuters

Yes, one ring shall rule them all. If you’re pregnant and worried about the damage the government’s experiment might do to a developing human being’s minuscule heart, given what it has done to some adult hearts, take the injection anyway, or lose your livelihood. If you have underlying health problems that sometimes cause you to overreact to medications, take the experimental medicine anyway, even if you already had Covid and have good reason to believe your natural immunity is better. One ring to bind them all.

How is firing millions of people who refuse your autocratic decree not totally draconian and hugely life-unsettling, and maybe even deadly for some down the road when it deprives entire families of the very right to exist by cutting off their livelihood (their existence)? If you are going to hold their existence or the health of their children over their heads (by cutting off medical access) to force them to take your experimental drugs, how is that much different than Mengele forcing people to take experimental drugs?

How is it different in effect than laying siege to a city to starve it into surrender?

Even Eisenhower, when he mandated the use of the polio vaccine, never threatened people with deprivation of their family’s livelihood if they refused, and that disease was far more devastating, and that vaccine was just an attenuated virus, capable of no further harm. It was not some bold new path of tricking your body with RNA genetic strings to photocopy its own viral parts and then attack them.

Because of these concerns, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the following opinion:

The public interest is also served by maintaining our constitutional structure and maintaining the liberty of individuals to make intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions – even, or perhaps particularly, when those decisions frustrate government officials.

Stassi control

Biden also has his Schutzstaffel (or SS) of administrators that form the next authority tier down.

Mayor de Blasio of New York City just announced he’s getting real tough and will be using starvation to force compliance. It starts off, of course, more benign sounding:

Hardly coming as a surprise in a world where the unvaccinated are now treated as subhuman scum, moments ago New York City announced it will require residents to be fully vaccinated to access indoor dining, entertainment and fitness – a stricter rule than the current requirement for people to have received at least one dose. And yes, the new rule also means that kids age 5-11 will also be required to have at least one shot to enter restaurants, de Blasio said. Zero Hedge

Just cut them off from dining and fun stuff, right? That is how most of the early lockdowns went, even in Washington State where Governor Inslee, feeling the ropes of power tight in his hands, finally moved from restaurant limitations to barring employment in anticipation of the Biden dictates and prohibiting unemployment benefits for those who refuse vaccination. “We have ways of making you ….”

Even though the original NYC mandate doesn’t appear to have accomplished anything, I guess doubling down on it is supposed to double nothing:

I don’t suppose it even matters that a tougher mandate won’t do much if the original mandate didn’t do anything. This is secular religion, after all, not science. Thus, Bill de Blasio looks at the above graphs and declares with total cognitive dissonance usually reserved for cults,

Vaccine mandates are the one thing that really breaks through…. Let’s lean into it even more.

Uh huh. I see that. It broke through into a parabolic curve!

Where de Blasio’s dictate breaks new ground in the SS way I’m talking about is in taking the NYC vaccine mandate from enforcement just on city-government workers to enforcement on all private industry, forcing starvation on everyone who doesn’t comply:

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike, to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “So as of today, we’re going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure. Our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board…. We have to assume community spread at this point,” de Blasio said. “Omicron is here.”

Oh, my, Omicron! Isn’t he one of the Autobots or some kind of giant Transformer, intent on crushing the earth? Panic, regardless of the fact Omicron so far is harmless, according to almost everyone, even Dr. Fauci and the South African health official who first announced its spread. (In fact, another article I’ll be publishing in a day or so shows how Omicron might be the answer to ending the Covid panicdemic; but we wouldn’t want that because what would our leaders use then to justify their reach for dictatorial powers.)

Panic because people in panic will yield power to authorities in order to save themselves…even from fantasized Autobots. And, yes, depriving people of their ability to earn a living is forced starvation and a lot more.

NYC’s top health dog assured the city that the mandate will impact 186,000 businesses. Economic death by 186,000 paper cuts?

Mayor de Blasio even tells us how the new mandates will be more coercively effective at getting everyone on the vaccine train:

“This would be my advice to mayors, governors, CEOs all over the country. Use these vaccine mandates,” de Blasio said. “The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say, ‘OK, it’s time, I’m going to do this,’ because you can’t jump from one industry to another or one company to another. It’s something that needs to be universal to protect all of us.” CBS New York

Given New York’s parabolic increase in COVID cases during its previous mandate, it must be something that needs to be universal in order to work. It’s obvious enough the former mandate accomplished nothing worthwhile, though it, too, was supposed to be the salvation of New York City.

How is “Cooperate or die of starvation because universally no one will hire you without the vaccine” not an assumption of Hitlerian-level authority and punishment? Is anyone pretending the dissidents will somehow be able to keep feeding their families when no one will be allowed to employ them? It literally is do or die now.

That truly is not an exaggeration. Why not just prison time, instead of starvation? Well, because, if you put them in concentration camps, you have to feed them. Because you cannot afford to feed so many dissidents and their families, you will eventually have to starve them. Therefore, why not cut straight to the chase? Soon, they will be unclothed, unsheltered, unmedicated, and unfed because that IS what happens when you cut people off from employment and from unemployment benefits, as Washington State has done.

What a social disaster this will become if a fairly large number of people still refuses to get on the train to Auschwitz. So, Lara Logan’s original comparison to Nazi Germany is apt.

Society has gone for the ghetto

The widespread social complicity toward overruling other’s basic civil liberties in a grand medical experiment due to fear — even to the point of depriving MILLIONS of people of their livelihoods — as well as the tendency to tag our worst social ills onto one group (the unvaccinated in this case) is the big danger here.

While comparisons to Nazi Germany feel exaggerated right now, that is only because we view Nazi Germany today from the end of the tracks where the bridge was out and the train was in the ravine, not from the pretty gothic depot on a darkened street where Germany departed on its railroad to hell. So, the comparison seems extreme until you compare back to where Germany started, not where it all ended up.

Our path is no different than Nazi Germany’s societal agreement to overlook the threat to individual liberties and tag one group with the ills of society, deprive them of social intercourse and now even their livelihoods. Economically, shutting all those people out of work when we already have a serious labor shortage may even leave our nation looking as bombed out as Berlin in the end. These extreme dictated paths never start out looking as bad as they end up. So, keep in mind my Nazi comparisons are to where Germany was at the very start. I’m not saying we are already as ugly as Germany became by the end of that journey.

That is why the judge said,

If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency…. During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties.

It is typically emergencies causing widespread panic that lead people to rapidly hand over their liberties in exchange for a shallow sense of safety. Here we are in such a situation where many in society remain unswayed by constitutional arguments over the loss of personal liberty even now that the verdict has been handed down by several federal courts. So, they are intensifying their own local laws. It’s become a truly scary world in which liberty must be sacrificed for the good of humankind, and much of society is going along with that.

The sudden testing on the entire global populace of a novel vaccine, and the draconian enforcement mechanisms are already beyond the pale. Perhaps most frightening of all is the hysteria under which many members of society feel as comfortable chastising and shunning and outright banning the unvaccinated from participating in all social activities, even from earning their own life support. Like German society, they are not even questioning these atrocities.

If you still think we are far off from how comfortable the German populace felt about shunning Jews upon whom they blamed the economic woes that fell upon them, just listen to how the president of the United States recently blamed the unvaccinated for the woes that have befallen the US, and see if his words don’t sound a little like Hitler in their pointed blame of one group.

President Joe Biden is trying to concentrate the anger of the nation’s inoculated majority against the refusal of 25% of eligible Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19…. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said from the State Dining Room. “And your refusal has cost all of us.…” The unvaccinated minority, he added, “can cause a lot of damage, and they are….. For the vast majority of you who’ve gotten vaccinated, I understand your anger at those who haven’t gotten vaccinated. I understand the anxiety about getting a breakthrough case.” US News

He’s baiting people to get angry and divide into two groups. Tap into the anger, Mr. President and leverage it to coerce the holdouts to do your bidding. By such words, the president is doing his best to help his henchmen like de Blasio divide America into two camps — the Vaccinated and the Unvaccinated — while his own decrees stall out in court. He, of course, never describes to anyone how his plan will punish and impoverish the minority group until they follow his dictates. Do you think Hitler ever explained to the German people how he’d punish those that did not respect the boundaries of the ghetto. Does it matter if the ghetto is a single physical area or scattered areas all over town in which the Unvaccinated may not enter — pubs, restaurants, concert halls, etc…and now even workplaces?

That is why the courts have ruled Biden is acting like a dictator beyond the powers of his office. And Fauci has been one of the key architects of these plans.

America may not have concentration camps, but it is certainly being concentrated into ghettos of its own making. It is creating household ghettos that will become as rundown as Harlem with no income, and it is creating business ghettos because in many cases it is not just employees ruthlessly and unceremoniously cut off from their livelihoods, but it is also businesses that will struggle under the number of employees they are forced to fire and because of the restrictions under which customers may come into their businesses. Eventually, the businesses shut down and become boarded up. It only sounds extreme now because I’m taking about where this is leading, not where we stand. Just do the unemployment math.

Losing your business after years of building it up is extreme mental anguish. Having to fire the people who work for you, if you are someone who actually cares about people, is torture. It’s not fake pain. It sucks the joy out of your Christmas faster than the Grinch and puts fear into your new year. Yet, the president and Fauci and numerous members of the medical establishment and various Democratic mayors and governors seem completely deaf to the screams of business owners and the Unvaxxed in their goose-stepping march to control.

So, no, America does not have literal concentration camps, but it is creating ghettos all across the nation and by removing people from many areas, concentrating them in others. We may find in the end that entire cities have self-destructed into ghettos because they mistakenly thought they could force people to comply with the vaccine, but all they did was effectively lay siege to their own city as the Unvaccinated all left due to forced lack of work. If the Biden mandates make it through the courts, they won’t even be able to find employment in other towns or states because then it will truly become universal as de Blasio wants.

And, if all of that doesn’t stop the pandemic do you think there won’t be more track laid down this dark railroad?

Meanwhile all the lockdowns and employment termination are heating up inflation like an oven to torture everyone — right now in small ways that most can still bear, but it may easily grow to wholesale economic incineration that has been created entirely by our global responses to Covid — the global economic shutdowns and the wholesale creation of new money given to the unemployed masses by the government so they could keep buying while no one has been producing the things they want to buy — too much money chasing too few goods. Vaccine mandates, by taking even more employees out of the labor force, will perpetuate this and make it worse.

I read the following as markets crashed again last Tuesday and Wednesday, just like they did on Friday of the previous week — all due to Covid and the inflation caused by our responses to it, creating inflation that is now pressing the Federal Reserve to consider withdrawing its economic stimulus at a much quicker pace:

We can safely conclude the 2020 COVID shutdowns are the direct cause for the supply chain dislocations and hyperinflation that Americans are about to suffer. The shutdowns that we witnessed in the United States were a flawed policy decision akin to willful pilot error or ‘economic terrorism;’ Federal and State Governments suffocated millions of livelihoods and permanently destroyed hundreds of thousands of perfectly viable small & medium family-owned businesses. The larger, better capitalized multinational corporations capable of accessing capital markets and Government Stimulus Programs not only survived, they eventually thrived. Zero Hedge

“Economic terrorism.” That doesn’t sound much less severe than Naziism. I don’t see anything exaggerated in that statement either. The supply-chain problems continue because hundreds of thousands of business were flushed away in a great tsunami sized response to COVID. Why would we think that a tsunami sized “universal” approach to firing all of the Unvaccinated would not be just as devastating, compounding misery with misery for all?

And, yes, the mainstream media is even advocating militarized war against the Unvaccinated

Hosts on networks like CNBC sound just as extreme to me as Lara Logan sounded to some of them, as described in my first article. They are advocating war on the Unvaccinated. Last Monday, the same day as Lara Logan spoke out, Jim Cramer slipped into the following impassioned rant on CNBC’s Mad Money, which he hosts:

It’s time to admit that our government has lost the ability, or the will, to make our people do the right thing. Nobody wants to be the bad guy, so we’ve allowed a pastiche of uncoordinated health organizations to dictate an on-again-off-again series of measures that mostly just leave us baffled and confused…. The government must require vaccinations. Not of this group or that group, not company by company, in a cruise ship by cruise ship, or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House…. We have immunocompromised people who are walking around as incubators for every variant to come, walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That’s psychotic…. It’s time to admit we have to go to war against Covid. Require vaccination universally. Have the military run it. I you don’t want to get vaccinated, you better be ready to prove your conscientious objection status in court. And, even then, you need to help in the war effort by staying home.

Those on the far right took Cramer to task just as much as those on the far left took Logan to task. That is how bifurcated our society has become over this issue. I feel more comfortable with those comparing Fauci and the outcome of his polices to Josef Mengele than I do with those who are advocating a military-enforced war on the Unvaccinated to force the needles into their flailing arms.

We are told such austere actions are necessary because the number of human beings dying from COVID is that great; but I’ll point out that everyone who dies with COVID is reported as dying from COVID. That has been under the CDC’s orders (in line with Dr. Fauci), and that exaggerates the numbers of COVID deaths.

We do not report everyone who dies of a heart attack while they have the flu as dying from the flu. We do not report everyone who dies from diabetes while he or she has the flu as dying from the flu. I wonder if we are reporting those who die from heart troubles due to the COVID vaccine as dying from COVID just to boost the numbers -or- to bury the vaccine’s side-effects with the bodies.

Meanwhile, most of the problems Crazy Cramer rails against are caused by our response to COVID, not by COVID deaths or disablements, and those responses have been guided by Fauci and his colleagues who seem to give no thought to the extreme human cost of their recommended mandates.

Why do we even remember Auschwitz, Mengele and Nazi German society?

Another Jewish group criticizing Logan was the Auschwitz Museum:

Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.

Isn’t the very reason we choose to remember things like the holocaust to safeguard against any future society ever repeating such experiments on humanity under autocratic rule again, whether the next group of victims is Jewish or not? Doesn’t preventing that actually require stopping such experiments on humanity long before they have gone as far as Mengele because you start to see how the experiments are straying in Nazi Germany’s dark autocratic direction?

In which case, isn’t such comparison precisely the point of remembering how fear and blame can get a whole society to march down the path of villainizing an entire group, ostracizing them, and even doing things that bring them considerable harm, such as depriving them of a living and their civil liberties? Or do we have to wait until it actually gets as ugly as Germany wound up before we are allowed to talk about the lessons that can be taught by Nazi history and apply them to what is happening around us?

I am sad to see the United States give up its freedoms over fears that are looking more and more like the kind of mass hysteria by which societies justify many wrongs they would never think they were capable of. We are now taking actions far more drastic than were ever taken to force the polio vaccine, and that is still not enough for Cramer or Inslee or de Blasio or Biden or Fauci or many other mayors and governors.

We have already herded the Unvaccinated into ghettos, requiring them to stay out of all public spaces and to hand over their livelihoods. Is it really that much further to get to where we are herding them into box cars in order to put them in places that will keep the rest of society safe if they continue to refuse vaccination? Society is already going along with forcibly impoverishing them. Did no one realize when drafting these mandates impoverishment is the inevitable result of firing millions of people?

You can say this has to happen because people are resisting more than they did under polio vaccines, but I feel safer having an attenuated virus like the polio vaccine injected or swallowed and safer still having a dead flu virus injected into my arm every year than I do having novel RNA code injected into my body to command my own body to replicate useless viral parts and then attack them. Yet, these novel drugs are being given the broadest test on humanity ever seen — making the entire global population the guinea pig to first-round long-term testing of a technology never used before and never given long-term testing on a small group first. If this were just a new vaccine using a technology that had long been used, I’d feel less concerned, but it is something the human body has never experienced. Those who ran these global experiments on human guinea pigs will be compared to Mengele by people in the future if it turns out their drugs had serious longterm side effects.

Even though I have very specific personal medical reasons for my refusal of the vaccine, making that refusal cost me my job, too. Fortunately, I still make a little from my writing, so I haven’t lost all of my income as many people have who live in areas where local or state mandates are already being enforced. You can hear why I refused the vaccine in a televised interview I was invited to do by RT. Hopefully, you will hear in the interview that some people have personal medical reasons for being highly reluctant to get the vaccine, which the CDC and the mandates are not nuanced enough to allow because of what the judge describes as a “one-size-fits-all approach.” Until recently, my medical condition was no one’s business. Just click the link below:

(The following is the raw, uncut audio because the portion of the interview that was the televised was very short, eliminating what I felt were some of the most significant parts, but I recorded the audio on my end as we did the interview. Note that the introduction about my being a “truck driver” was a mistake on the basis that I told the network before the interview I may have to go back to truck driving, something I did back in my college summer days, now that I’ve been terminated from my regular employment.)

RT interview

