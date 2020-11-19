@1:32: “Upon emergency use authorization, all of America must receive vaccine within 24 hours.”
Nov 18, 2020
US Health Secretary Alex Azar says “40 million doses” of Covid-19 vaccines will be available by the end of December for “about 20 million of our most vulnerable Americans,” as he speaks at a briefing with leaders of Operation Warp Speed, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Army General Gus Perna.
One thought on “US health chief says ‘40 million doses’ of COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by end of 2020”
He can shove every single one of them straight up his ass! The deaths and illnesses that will be caused by this toxic concoction will be worse than any plague.