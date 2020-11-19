US health chief says ‘40 million doses’ of COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by end of 2020

@1:32: “Upon emergency use authorization, all of America must receive vaccine within 24 hours.”

Nov 18, 2020

US Health Secretary Alex Azar says “40 million doses” of Covid-19 vaccines will be available by the end of December for “about 20 million of our most vulnerable Americans,” as he speaks at a briefing with leaders of Operation Warp Speed, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Army General Gus Perna.