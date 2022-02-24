US Homeland Sec. Director Warns Of Urgent CYBERATTACK Threat By Russia Against Power Plants, Banks, Communications, GPS Navigation and Water Treatment Facilities

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray

Biden responded to Russia’s incursion into Eastern Ukraine that is happening right now by placing sanctions on the country that will undoubtedly affect gas prices in the US and costs on other items. Biden billed this as a necessary ‘sacrifice’ that Americans will have to make to stand up to Russia.

This morning, Russia issued a warning after the United States imposed sanctions, warning that there would be a ‘painful’ response. According to Latvian intelligence reports, Russia launched a nationwide cyberattack against Ukraine and has already staged hundreds of tanks and heavy artillery in Eastern Ukraine.

On the surface, sanctions seem like a safe option—but are they? Sanctions don’t always have the intended consequence.

Will pushing Vladimir Putin’s back against the wall by issuing sanctions against Russia work, or will it invite further escalation, including retaliation? It appears as though the US is preparing for the latter, as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is warning of possible crippling cyberattacks on the United States of America by Russia. While Mayorkas is saying there are no specific threats, he is warning that we need to be prepared in the event of cyberattacks against our banks, communications, power plants, and water treatment facilities.

Daily Mail reports – The United States has a ‘responsibility to be prepared for potential cyberattacks, the Homeland Security Secretary said on Tuesday, as the world braces for the fallout from conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia, which in the past is believed to have launched attacks on U.S. pipelines, finance, and communications infrastructure, is known to be ever ready to seize the moment and strike.

Cybersecurity expert Ian Marlow said that U.S. banks, power plants, water treatment facilities, and communications could be targeted in retaliation for any U.S. response to action around Ukraine, as well as satellites used for GPS navigation, farming, automation, and oil exploration.

Watch our feckless US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who’s allowed an invasion of America on our southern border to continue throughout his term in office, explain the potential cyber threat against the US by Russia:

We have no information to suggest a specific credible cyber threat against the U.S. homeland, but it is our responsibility to be prepared. And that's what we at @DHSgov do. #ShieldsUp pic.twitter.com/30ytFGUpTa — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) February 23, 2022

New York’s Democrat Governor tweeted about the possibility of cybersecurity risks and how New York will serve as the “nerve center for joint, state and federal security efforts:

As cybersecurity risks become heightened, New York needs the best possible protection. That's why today we're announcing the first-in-the-nation, statewide Joint Security Operations Center, serving as the nerve center for joint local, state & federal cyber efforts.

As cybersecurity risks become heightened, New York needs the best possible protection. That's why today we're announcing the first-in-the-nation, statewide Joint Security Operations Center, serving as the nerve center for joint local, state & federal cyber efforts. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 22, 2022

NBC News also warned of the urgent cyberattack threat Russia poses in America if tensions continue to escalate.

Truth: DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat as Russia tensions escalate https://t.co/ZpvxZoXHAY — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) February 23, 2022

Asked where the Russians would want to strike, Marlow told Fox 5: ‘Our food supply, things that have to do with our power supply, utilities. Utilities have been brought down, and then you don’t have service.’

