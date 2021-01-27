The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Joe Biden as president.
“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the department said.
The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said a heightened threat of attack “will persist in the weeks following the successful presidential inauguration,” which took place on January 20.
“DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot,” it said.
“However, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition… could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”
The alert said there had been mounting threats since last year from domestic violent extremists motivated by Covid-19 restrictions, Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the November election, police brutality and illegal immigration.
DHS said these motivations could remain in place for the coming months and that the January 6 attack by Trump supporters on Congress could embolden extremists “to target elected officials and government facilities.”
More than 150 people, including members of armed extremist groups, have been arrested since the attack, which has been branded as an insurrection.
The department urged the public to report suspicious activity and threats of violence.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-issues-terror-alert-over-171250871.html
4 thoughts on “US issues terror alert over anti-government extremists”
“DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot,”…Either because there isn’t one , or they just haven’t made it up yet
Lol Get outta my head! I was gonna say “but we’re working on one!”
The criminal psycho elites are at it again…. didn’t they do this under Janet Reno after Okie City? Doing the same things over and over again expecting the American people to comply this time….
“as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives”
Hold on, I am still choking from laughter…. Where would one begin on even addressing this dreck?
We don’t recognize Any of this Corporate Govt’s fiction Presidents or any other “Officials”, Departments, Offices and vehemently their Maritime courts!
Statement of fact: This is a corporate fiction masquerading as the peoples Constitutional, Bill of rights Republic form of Government. We the people have had through fraud, corruption and outright criminal activity a total usurpation of our form of Government.
The removal of our Common Law Courts has made it impossible to exercise and prosecute our laws peacefully in any manner.
How or Why, those that came before us did not immediately rise up in Righteous Overwhelming force and remove and prosecute all whom did this to the nation is a wonder to me.
it is preposterous all of this Hard core propaganda and social engineering being allowed to continue, moving towards totalitarianism, communistic and direct fascist rule of our American republic.
while there are clearly many, created groups by the intelligence apparatus that are bouncing around under one banner or another, people are generally cautious of these groups, even if organic, they are usually fully and effectively infiltrated.
Of course they will promote their authority to continue violating our rights under one engineered threat or another, but at some point we the people will be forced (by their hands) to resist this juggernaut of tyranny, it is coming sooner than later as you can see with these Executive Orders and mandates coming from on high.
Any enforcer, at any level, who thinks the people at large will just lay down and allow you to force these Vaccines and Masking of us, let alone disarm us; are going to find out in the most direct manner what happens when you step on the proverbial rattlesnake.
Good luck, do it, go for it and lets all see where this ends…! We see you and you are naked evil.