US National Team gymnasts say FBI “turned a blind eye” to Nassar sexual abuse





Sep 15, 2021

WARNING: Video contains sensitive content not suitable for all viewers. Discretion advised.

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols testified Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it probes the FBI’s mishandling of the investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In her testimony about her sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar, Biles blamed not only the gymnastics organization but also federal law enforcement that “turned a blind eye” to the crimes as hundreds of young athletes were abused.

“I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” she said.

Maroney said the FBI “minimized and disregarded” her after she reported Nassar, and said the agency delayed the investigation as others were abused, while Raisman expressed frustrations that more has not been done to investigate USA Gymnastics or the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized before the Committee, saying “that is inexcusable. It never should have happened. And we are doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again.”

The hearing is part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case, including the delays that allowed Nassar to abuse additional young gymnasts.