US Navy documents dubbed ‘UFO Patents’ show plans for super weapon

MSN – Daily Mail

A U.S. Navy file dubbed the ‘UFO patents’ has revealed how military scientists spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on experiments involving nuclear fusion and electromagnetic fields as part of research into devastating future weapons.

The documents claim a ‘Spacetime Modification Weapon’ could make the Hydrogen bomb seem like a ‘firecracker.’

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) conducted the experiments, exploring the work of Dr. Salvatore Cezar Pais – an aerospace engineer who works for the U.S. Navy.

The head of the Navy’s aerospace research enterprise said Chinese entities were working on similar technology advancements, the War Zone reports.

Documents released through the Freedom of Information Act contain hundreds of pages about the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering – Basic & Applied Research Program and the tests, photographs and other related material associated with it. The program was referred to as ‘The High Energy Electromagnetic Field Generator (HEEMFG).

Dr. Pais’s inventions are enabled through the ‘Pais Effect’ – a theoretical physics concept that is based on the ‘controlled motion of electrically charged matter (from solid to plasma) via accelerated spin and/or accelerated vibration under rapid (yet smooth) acceleration-deceleration-acceleration transients.’

As a result, according to Pais, incredibly powerful electromagnetic energy fields can ‘engineer the fabric of our reality at the most fundamental level.’

This can lead to revolutionary changes in power and propulsion, quantum communications, energy production and weaponry.

A slide deck marked For Official Use Only (FOUO) in the documents mentions how Pais’s Plasma Compression Fusion Device patent could be used to design the ultra-powerful ‘Spacetime Modification Weapon.’

‘Under uniquely defined conditions, the Plasma Compression Fusion Device can lead to development of a Spacetime Modification Weapon (SMW- a weapon that can make the Hydrogen bomb seem more like a firecracker, in comparison)’ the documents read.

‘Extremely high energy levels can be achieved with this invention, under pulsed ultrahigh current (I) / ultrahigh magnetic flux density (B) conditions (Z-pinch with a Fusion twist).’

The NAWCAD explained that the technology has ‘National Security importance in leading to the generation of thermonuclear Fusion Ignition Energy with commercial as well as military application potential, in ensuring National Energy Dominance.’

Approximately $466,810 was spent conducting experiments for the project between the Fiscal Years 2017 and 2019.

Testing was being done as recently as Sept. 2019, with a team of at least 10 technicians and engineers assigned to test an experimental demonstrator. Between 2018 and 2019, some 1,600 hours of work were conducted on the project.

The devices that were tested seem to have been preliminary versions of Pais’s HEEMFG model. They used spinning capacitors to ‘demonstrate the experimental feasibility of achieving high electromagnetic field-energy flux values toward the design of advanced high energy density / high power propulsion systems.’

The documents also highlight that the HEEMFG could be continued by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), NASA, or the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

It is currently unknown, however, whether the HEEMFG was placed under the guidance of other DoD agencies.

