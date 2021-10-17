US Navy Secretary under Lloyd Austin Threatens to Make Navy SEALs Pay Back the Cost of Their Training if They Don’t Get Vaxxed

This is what Democrats think of the military’s finest.
Joe Biden imposed a mandatory vaccine mandate on the US military. A growing number of Navy SEALs are seeking a religious exemption to the government’s vaccine mandate.
Now the US Navy is threatening to fire the SEALs and force them to pay back the money spent on their training.
Sure enough.
Here is the memo from the US Navy sent out to all Navy SEALs.
Policy. In order to maximize readiness, it is the policy goal of the U.S. Navy to achieve a fully vaccinated force against the persistent and lethal threat of COVID-19.
7.a. and 7.b. The Vice Chief of Naval Operations retains authority for non-judicial punishment and courts-martial. Involuntary extension of enlistments is not authorized on the basis of administrative or disciplinary action for vaccination refusal. The CCDA may seek recoupment of applicable bonuses, special and incentive pays, and the cost of training and education for service members refusing the vaccine.
11. Released by ADM William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, and
VADM John B. Nowell, Jr., Chief of Naval Personnel.//