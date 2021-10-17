US Navy Secretary under Lloyd Austin Threatens to Make Navy SEALs Pay Back the Cost of Their Training if They Don’t Get Vaxxed

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This is what Democrats think of the military’s finest.

Joe Biden imposed a mandatory vaccine mandate on the US military. A growing number of Navy SEALs are seeking a religious exemption to the government’s vaccine mandate.

Now the US Navy is threatening to fire the SEALs and force them to pay back the money spent on their training.

Via Tim Wood:

