US Navy Surveillance Plane Crashes Off Virginia Coast

A US Navy surveillance plane crashed Wednesday evening off the Virginia coast. Two people were rescued, and one person died.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, told local news WAVY the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye was on a routine exercise when it crashed around 1930 ET.

Myers said three people were on board during the time of the incident. Two were seriously injured and were rescued, while a third was found dead inside the plane.

The Coast Guard told Fox News that the surveillance plane, used for battle management command and control, went down in the Chincoteague Bay near Wildcat Marsh, about 29 miles south of Ocean City, Maryland.

Civilian military plane observers published the erratic flight path of the plane before crashing.

The Navy told WAVY the incident is under investigation. There are no details on why the plane crashed.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted she is “continuing to monitor the Navy plane crash in Accomack County. I’m keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers tonight as rescue and recovery efforts continue.”

Another US military plane crashed in an exercise just weeks ago in Norway, killing four Marines. The MV-22B Osprey participated in a NATO drill (unrelated to the conflict in Ukraine) when it went down.

